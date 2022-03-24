Proposed Trade Sees Knicks Swaps Derrick Rose for Former MVP

The New York Knicks are on the hunt for a point guard after the Kemba Walker experiment didn’t pan out, and the answer might be in the form of a disgruntled star.

Russell Westbrook has had a rough season with the Los Angeles Lakers while playing in the shadow of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Throughout his career, he has thrived with the ball in his hands, and with the Lakers he’s struggled playing alongside James.

The talent hasn’t ever been in question, but there were concerns about the fit coming into season. Westbrook is just one year removed from leading the Washington Wizards into the playoffs, so he does have something left in the tank, but he might be better suited for the Knicks.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley laid out a “realistic” trade that would land the Knicks the former MVP, and he argues it could be a gamble worth taking.

Knicks Land Westbrook

The Knicks getting a guard like Westbrook would be a controversial one, especially considering the year he’s had with the Lakers.

It’s not too long ago that Westbrook was viewed as a hot commodity, but his season with the Lakers has damaged his reputation among a large subset of fans.

Buckley suggests the following trade to land him:

New York Knicks receive: Russell Westbrook and 2027 first-round pick

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks

This proposed deal would unload Evan Fournier’s contract along with former MVP Derrick Rose and Alec Burks for the chance at allowing Westbrook to run the show.

What this trade does is give the Lakers some more shooting and a point guard that’s more willing to play without the ball in Rose. For the Knicks, it’d allow Westbrook to play alongside Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin. That’s not a bad lineup on paper.

Right now, Randle likes to operate with the ball in his hands, but Westbrook could give him easier looks from three and potentially allow him to recapture his All-Star form from last year. Buckley suggests this would be a win-win for both sides, and argues it could give New York a much-needed upgrade.

“The ‘Bockers are in danger of missing the playoffs and erasing all of the good vibes they created during last year’s postseason breakout,” he wrote. “Their point guard situation is dire enough that Westbrook could reasonably be viewed as an upgrade, and they have their own big-money deals to dump.”

It does seem like it’d be a good move from both sides, but how likely is it?

Would Knicks Want Westbrook?

Next season, Westbrook would command a $47.1 million salary, and that’s a very large number no matter how you slice it.

What’s working in the favor of the Knicks is they’d be free from it in a year and they could put the money elsewhere if the fit isn’t there. This contract would take Westbrook into his age 35 season, and for somebody who relies on their athleticism as much as he does, there’s no saying if he’ll still be valuable at that age.

In the right situation, the former MVP can still provide something to a team, and it might even be enough to get the Knicks back into the playoffs depending on who else surrounds him.

It’ll certainly be something for the Knicks to think about if they strike out on some of their other point guard options in the offseason.

