Knicks’ Derrick Rose Sends Strong Message on Future: ‘This Ain’t S—‘

The New York Knicks have a point guard problem and the answer has clearly not been playing Alec Burks at the postion.

Since Derrick Rose went down with an injury and the team parted ways with Kemba Walker, coach Tom Thibodeau has turned to Burks as a starter and the result hasn’t been promising.

The Knicks have continued their slide out of contention and it seems like any hopes the season has left hinges on the return of Rose. He was set for a return last month, but a setback with a skin infection made him delay it into March, but it does seem like things are ramping up for a potential late-season push.

Rose might not have all the answers the Knicks are looking for, but he does have a strong message for those out there who are thinking he should just hang it all up.

Rose Delivers Fiery Message

“Those motherfuckers think it’s sweet. ‘Oh man, you’re having surgery again. You probably thinking about calling it a wrap.’ Ha, ha. Joke’s on you. This ain’t shit.” — Derrick Rose https://t.co/rTrSVnAnb7 — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 3, 2022

Over his career, Rose has had his fair share of injuries over his career, but he’s been able to remain relatively healthy as of late. His stops in Minnesota, Detroit and now New York have been some of the most productive of his career before a setback this year had him miss time during a crucial step.

After the skin infection that led to another setback, Rose released a video, posted by SNY’s Ian Begley, that sent a strong message to his doubters.

““Those mufu**as think it’s sweet,” he said. “‘Oh man, you’re having surgery again. You probably thinking about calling it a wrap.’ Haha. Joke’s on you. This ain’t sh*t.”

If there were any doubts about Rose possibly calling it a career, then this would appear to put all of that to rest. He seems very prepared to come back before the season wraps up for the Knicks, and although the season looks like it’s lost, he’s still going to try and make a return.

Too Little, Too Late?

Despite the absolutely disastrous stretch of games in February, the Knicks somehow still find themselves within striking distance of the play-in tournament, but they’ll have to get things turned around fast.

At 25-37, they are 4.5 games out of the 10th seed, which would be the cutoff point for the tournament. Given how things have been going for them as of late, it’s hard to imagine the team getting things turned around to get there, but maybe the return of Rose could be the spark they needed.

Whatever happens, it does seem like there are going to be some changes in the offseason as Kemba Walker will presumably be traded or released and the long-term answer at point guard is once again a priority.

Miles McBride, the rookie point guard for the Knicks, is a fan-favorite and fans are dying to see him start for the team, but Thibodeau has been very resistant to the idea so far. Perhaps these last 20 games or so could finally be the push he needs, but don’t hold your breath Knicks fans.

