Wild Trade Proposal Sees Knicks Get Fleeced by Conference Rival

With training camps set to open on September 30, the New York Knicks find themselves looking for another route to embark on after failing to acquire long-desired trade target Donovan Mitchell this offseason.

Of course, while there’s no telling what the front office’s plans may be, many are hoping to see New York make a splashy transaction at some point in the near future to better position themselves for sustained success moving forward.

Should this be a desire for the franchise, there are a plethora of possible trade options for them to consider pursuing this season, and Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report concocted a trade on September 19 that he believes the ball club could look to make before the Knicks’ October 19 tip-off in Memphis.

Knicks Lose a Key Rotational Player

As stated, many are hoping to see the New York Knicks make some sort of transaction that could go on to help their team in the long, and Bailey constructed a deal that, in his eyes, could do exactly that.

The hypothetical trade proposal reads as follows:

New York Knicks receive:

Will Barton

Washington Wizards receive:

Derrick Rose

To Bailey, this type of transaction has the potential to be a highly beneficial move for the Knicks, as Rose’s dismissal would then open up more opportunities and bigger roles within the rotation for some of the team’s younger talents.

“…this trade would simply remove the option of playing Rose over Immanuel Quickley from Thibodeau,” Bailey wrote. “Barring some blockbuster deal, next season should be about fostering chemistry between Jalen Brunson and young core pieces like Toppin, Quickley, Grimes and RJ Barrett.”

He would later go on to state that while Tom Thibodeau could “fall into the same trap” of overusing his veterans with the acquisition of Will Barton, the veteran slots in out on the wing, which is a position New York is a bit lighter at when it comes to youthful prospects.

Now, while there is some sound logic behind Bailey’s reasoning, should the Knicks part ways with Rose they’d be losing far more than just a roster filler.

Easily their most dependable second-unit contributor when on the floor, before going down with an ankle injury last December that held him out for the remainder of 2021-22, the former league MVP was posting impressive per-game averages of 12.0 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds on 44.5% shooting from the floor and 40.2% shooting from deep.

He even ended with a 2.3 box plus-minus rating and a 2.3 offensive box plus-minus rating, both of which ranked first on the team by year’s end.

Aside from his production, Rose has also proven to have a major impact on the production of his teammates, particularly power forward Julius Randle.

Last season, when both were suiting up, the big man produced like his 2021 All-Star self, putting up 20.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 36% shooting from distance.

Without Rose on the floor, however, his effectiveness diminished considerably, as he sported averages of 19.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game on 39.9% shooting from the field and 27.6% shooting from deep.

The guard’s impact on Randle’s productivity is not just a trend seen last season but, rather, throughout their entire tenure together, as the 27-year-old boasts stellar averages of 23.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 39% shooting from deep in 60 total regular season games playing alongside Rose.

Knicks, Nets May Be Ideal Trade Partners

Recently, an anonymous Eastern Conference general manager sat down with Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney and discussed alternative trade options the New York Knicks could look to pursue with Donovan Mitchell now in Cleveland.

Among the several ideas mentioned, the executive suggested that the franchise’s Atlantic Division foe and cross-borough rival, the Brooklyn Nets could be a logical trade partner to consider entering negotiations with, particularly regarding star point guard Kyrie Irving.

“The Nets have spent so much time trying to separate themselves from the Knicks that you wonder if the two teams would be willing to make a major trade but if the Nets are getting the sense that they’re going to lose Kyrie Irving, sending him to the Knicks makes some sense,” the executive told Deveney.

“The Knicks would have a chance to re-sign him — that’s one of the big fears about dealing for Irving, that he is not going to stick around after the season, he is a rental player.”

The general manager would continue on by stating that though Irving may be a high-end talent in the association, due to his off-the-floor issues coupled with his expiring contract New York may be able to shell out the best offer to Brooklyn should they shop their star, with Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, and a future pick serving as the framework of a possible outbound deal.