Eastern Conference Foe Eyeing Deal for Knicks Starter: Report

The New York Knicks could have a busy trade deadline ahead of them as they are linked to just about every major trade that could happen.

With the team falling further and further out of the playoff race by the game, there’s never been a better time to make a move and perhaps find some more building blocks for the future.

It’s clear by now the offseason moves of signing Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier haven’t worked out for the team and there are several reports indicating New York is ready to move on from the duo.

Fournier is here on a four-year deal, so he might stay put, but Walker could be a good target for a team looking to buy-low and strike gold.

Somebody else who has had trade winds swirling around him is 23-year-old center Mitchell Robinson. When healthy, Robinson has shown a lot of promise with the Knicks, but he hasn’t been able to stay on the court with consistency.

He missed a good chunk of this season with injury, and he missed the team’s playoff run last season. His strong play as of late has reignited the contract extension talks, but a trade isn’t off the table either.

The Detroit Pistons and looking for young players to pair with Cade Cunningham for the future, and Robinson would fit their timeline. A report from SNY’s Ian Begley has stated the Pistons have even shown interest in acquiring the big man from New York.

Robinson to Detroit

On paper, Robinson fits the mold of the type of player that would fit right in with New York or Detroit. He’s a hard working big man who has a lot to prove in the league.

When he’s fully healthy, Robinson is a dominant shot blocker and rebounder, so if he can get that figured out, he can be a force. However, that might not be with the Knicks. According to Begley, Detroit has shown a real interest in getting the big man, but it’s not clear if that means through a trade or in free agency.

Here’s what he wrote:

The Detroit Pistons are among the teams who’ve had a degree of interest in the 23-year-old, per SNY sources. Robinson would fit the team’s desire to find players on the same timeline as rookie Cade Cunningham. It’s unknown if Detroit would pursue Robinson via trade or if the club would only consider him if/when he hits free agency.

The Knicks have four centers on the roster currently with Robinson, Nerlens Noel, Taj Gibson and rookie Jericho Sims. Noel signed a three-year deal in the offseason and Gibson is much closer to retirement than he is to be being a player who can play 30 minutes a game.

Sims has a lot of upside, but his game is still very raw. Theoretically, the Knicks could let Robinson walk in the offseason, but they’ll be kicking themselves if he reaches his full potential in Detroit.

Will He Leave?

With Robinson performing very well for the Knicks as of late, they might see the value that he has, but his price tag could be hard to match. The Boston Celtics gave Robert Williams a $54 million deal, and that could be what Robinson is aiming for.

For a center that has shown an inability to stay on the court with consistency, that could be a tough pill to swallow. His skills have never been in question, but that might not be enough for the Knicks to keep him around.

The trade deadline is February 10, so we’ll have to wait and see if Robinson is still a member of the Knicks by then.

READ NEXT: Knicks Went Over Thibodeau’s Head in Controversial Trade: Report