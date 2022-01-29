New York Knicks May Land Homegrown Superstar This Offseason: Insider

The New York Knicks are one of the biggest markets in the entire NBA and players around the league have spoken very highly about playing under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has mentioned time and time again how much he loves to play in New York, and Kemba Walker had a similar feeling when he signed in the offseason with the Knicks.

Walker is a Bronx native, so playing for the Knicks obviously means a lot to him as it’s essentially playing in his own backyard. While things haven’t gone his or the team’s way this season, there’s still something special about playing for your hometown team.

Somebody else who has shined playing basketball in New York is current Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell. While the Jazz have a good thing going and are consistently among the best teams in the NBA, they haven’t quite been able to break through and make it to the finals.

While nothing has been said publicly, there’s a growing concern in NBA circles that Mitchell’s days in Salt Lake City may be number and he could be looking for a New York reunion.

Speaking to Fox Sports’ Ric Bucher, an NBA scout claims that this rumor is close to becoming a reality.

Mitchell to the Knicks

For a move like this to happen, the Knicks would definitely have to move some of their larger contracts, notably Evan Fournier, who is somebody that’s reportedly being shopped around to other teams.

If they are able to clear the decks, an NBA scout believes the move could actually happen, but it hinges on another disappointing playoff exit from the Jazz.

“They’re a first-round exit from Donovan being in New York,” an Eastern Conference scout said to Ric Bucher.

To add even more fuel to the fire, Donovan Mitchell Sr., the Jazz star’s father, works in the New York Mets organization, so there’s even more reason to come home.

While the Jazz are good again this season, their roster remains largely unchanged from previous years, so there’s not really a lot of belief around the league that they’ll be able to break through against teams like the Warriors, Suns or even the Grizzlies.

The Jazz have dropped every game against those three teams this season, which could be cause for concern once the playoffs roll around.

In recent years, the Jazz have seen a couple of their stars depart for the east coast with Deron Williams and Gordon Hayward going to the Nets and Celtics respectively.

Knicks Fans Cross Your Fingers

A lot of signings don’t really move the deal all that month, as evidenced by the additions of Fournier and Walker before the season, but Mitchell would be a franchise-changing move.

If Mitchell did put on a Knicks uniform next season, it would take a lot of pressure away from Julius Randle, somebody who has had well-documented struggles this season.

Randle can still be a dominant playmaker, but he and the rest of the starting unit have struggled mightily this season. With somebody who plays with as much energy as Mitchell, he could prove to be the spark plug the team needs to get back into contention.

