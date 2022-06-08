Knicks Receive Latest Update on $163 Million Offseason Trade Target

As the New York Knicks prepare for an important offseason, the trade market looms large. They have some crucial decisions to make in regard to the future of their franchise and making the right trades will be essential.

They will have a long to-do list this summer. New York will likely be looking to choose a direction for the future (immediate contention or a rebuild), search for a new point guard, and as always, keep an eye out for available stars on the trade market.

That final point is the one that took a hit on June 6. Utah Jazz star, Donovan Mitchell, has been linked to the Knicks multiple times this offseason due to his seemingly tumultuous relationship with the Jazz. However, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic, Utah doesn’t plan on trading Mitchell this summer.

“League sources say multiple teams have called the Jazz to inquire about the trade availability of Mitchell, only to be given a firm no,” Jones reported. “The Jazz have made it clear they intend on building a roster around Mitchell. The only thing that could possibly pry Mitchell from the Jazz at this point is a monstrous offer. They simply don’t have the intention of trading him.”

But while Mitchell is reportedly not available for trade, recent reports have indicated that may be a one-way thought process.

Mitchell ‘Disappointed’ With Jazz

Quin Snyder just recently stepped down as the head coach in Utah. In turn, they have ignited a search for the franchise’s new leader. However, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Mitchell was “surprised” and “disappointed” upon Snyder’s departure.

“Mitchell considered Snyder a significant part of his reasoning for committing to a five-year maximum contract extension in 2020, and Snyder’s decision to step away on Sunday has left Mitchell “surprised and disappointed,” sources told ESPN,” Wojnarowski reported.

Donovan Mitchell signed the 5 year max extension with Utah, assuming Quin Snyder would’ve been his HC. Snyder’s decision to step down, left Mitchell “surprised and disappointed.” Per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/0cTc7vuCg2 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) June 5, 2022

In addition to that, Mitchell is supposedly feeling uncertain about his future with the Jazz.

“Amid the reverberations of Quin Snyder’s departure after eight seasons as the Utah Jazz coach, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is described as “unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise’s future,” sources told ESPN on Sunday,” wrote Wojnarowski.

Circling back, while Mitchell is supposedly not being made readily available in trades, he can still be got for a “monstrous offer.” If the Knicks were to make that sort of offer, what would it look like?

Potential Knicks Offer for Mitchell

RJ Barrett would almost certainly have to be included in any trade for Mitchell at this point. He’s by far the best trade asset the Knicks have on the roster. And past that, the Jazz would undoubtedly ask for multiple first-round picks.

The NBA is crazy when stars demand trades so you never know but logic would tell you that: If the Knicks want to get Donovan Mitchell, they’re going to have to give up RJ Barrett, or they’re not getting Donovan Mitchell But I’m going to dream anyway… pic.twitter.com/w5hHOoFmoY — Alex B. (@KnicksCentral) January 27, 2022

New York could potentially offer Julius Randle in a deal, but with how poorly he performed this past year (in comparison to expectations), his inclusion likely wouldn’t meet Utah’s demands. That is, unless Mitchell decides to force his way out, thus tanking his value.

All-in-all, while Mitchell may not be available at this current moment, his time in Utah could be coming to a close sooner than is realized. While the organization is not making him available in deals, Mitchell’s happiness in Utah seems to be at an all-time low.