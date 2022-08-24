Donovan Mitchell’s Former Coach Drops Bombshell for Knicks Fans

It’s no secret the New York Knicks have interest in acquiring Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, and they have all of the assets available to make it happen.

With Jalen Brunson entrenched as the starting point guard, adding a new backcourt mate in Donovan Mitchell might very well be enough to turn New York into a playoff contender.

While the talks have started up again, a trade doesn’t seem like it’s on the immediate horizon, even with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant pulling back his trade request. With Durant taking his name out of the running, it looks like Mitchell is the only big name left on the trade market, and that could shift more attention to him.

The Knicks are still the favorites to land him, and it seems like the feeling is mutual between the two sides according to Mitchell’s college coach Rick Pitino.

Pitino, speaking to reporters via a Zoom call on August 23, said Mitchell would “love” to play in New York and that he’d like to see it happen.

“Donovan would treasure, he would love to be a New York Knick,” he said. “But that being said, things have to work out. I’m hoping, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that he becomes a Knick. it would be very special for me as his coach to see him in a Knicks uniform, as an ex-Knicks coach.”

Pitino Gives Hope

The former Louisville coach had nothing but good things to say about Mitchell, and that makes sense considering he coached him for two seasons and then saw him blossom into a star in the NBA.

He believes the pairing with Brunson would be a good fit, and fans should be excited to see it if a trade does happen.

“Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell, that’s a helluva backcourt,” Pitino said. “They’re both winners, they’re both terrific people, I hope it happens, certainly. It’ll be great for the Knicks and great for everybody who follows the Knicks.”

Perhaps most importantly, Mitchell’s former coach believes he has what it takes to handle the New York media.

“He’s a polished individual, a very well educated young man,” he said. “He knows everything right to say but he’s highly, highly competitive. He’ll do anything to win a basketball game but when the game is over and the mics are all in his face because you have to deal with the media in a very positive way and Donovan will be outstanding at that. He’ll just be terrific at it.”

Can the Knicks Pull it Off?

It feels like if any team makes a trade for Mitchell, it’d be the Knicks, but what would it cost them?

After a sense that they’d be able to avoid giving up rising star RJ Barrett in a deal, it seems like the Jazz are now coveting him.

“The Jazz continue to have strong interest in Knicks’ wing RJ Barrett, per SNY sources, reported Ian Begley. “Evan Fournier’s name has also come up in discussions, sources say.”

Mitchell is obviously an upgrade over Barrett right now, but if the trade also means giving up seven first-round picks, then the Knicks could be very hesitant at getting a deal done.

