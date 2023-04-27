Donovan Mitchell Sounds Off After Knicks Eliminate Cavs in Game 5

The New York Knicks took care of business Wednesday evening, as they downed the higher-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers whilst on the road in Ohio to clinch their first series win since 2013.

Not only should this feat be cause for celebration based on the triumph alone, but having done so against the team that stole away their prized offseason trade target in Donovan Mitchell likely makes the series win even sweeter.

Following Game 5, the perennial All-Star discussed his emotions on being eliminated from this year’s postseason by his hometown Knicks.

“We did a lot of special things this year but for it to end this way doesn’t feel right. I’m proud of every one of those guys in this locker room, the coaching staff, and everybody but they outplayed us. Gotta give credit where credit is due. Simple as that,” Donovan Mitchell said during his postgame interview.

Despite losing to the Knicks in five games, Donovan Mitchell had himself a phenomenal series from an individual standpoint, as he posted stellar averages of 23.2 points, 7.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 2 steals per contest.

In Cleveland’s closeout loss to New York, the 26-year-old certainly went out swinging, as he finished his night off with a game-high 28 points to go along with 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and a block.

Josh Hart Praises Mitchell Robinson Following Knicks Win

Though Game 5 proved to be an all-around team effort for the Knicks, during his initial postgame interview while still on the floor, veteran wing Josh Hart couldn’t help but heap a substantial amount of praise upon big man Mitchell Robinson for his efforts, not just on the night, but throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

“He showed this series why he’s one of the best bigs in the league. He was huge for us on the defensive end, he’s gotta be the best rebounder in the league just in terms of how he goes and gets the ball on both the defensive and offensive rebounds. He was huge for us, blocking shots, rebounding, controlling the paint. Like I said, he showed this series why he’s one of the best bigs in the league,” Josh Hart said of Mitchell Robinson.

Mitchell Robinson was a vital contributor for the Knicks during Game 5 against the Cavaliers, as he finished with a tremendous two-way stat line of 13 points, 18 rebounds (11 of which were offensive), 3 blocks, and 2 steals while shooting 66.7% from the field.

RJ Barrett Dishes on Knicks Depth After Julius Randle Injury

The Knicks may have managed to win their first postseason series in a decade Wednesday night, but they did so without the help of their star big man Julius Randle in the fold for a large chunk of it, as he, unfortunately, was forced out of the game late in the second period after re-aggravating his left ankle sprain sustained late in the regular season.

While seeing the power forward endure any sort of ailment that forces him to the sidelines is never ideal, when discussing his absence from the lineup during the second half of Game 5, RJ Barrett noted that New York’s roster depth allows them to properly handle such hardships when need be.

“Man, [Josh] Hart has always been big there, and you know, Obi [Toppin] stepped up big time, especially at the beginning of the third [quarter] right there. So, he gave us some life,” Barrett said.

Prior to exiting the contest, Julius Randle was having himself a stellar showing for the Knicks, as he was boasting 13 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds through 16 minutes of play.