Knicks Expected to Put Together Trade Offer for $163 Million Star

The New York Knicks have already made a splash this offseason, signing point guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. Plus, their Summer League squad has been playing super well. Everything is going well as they are attempting to make it back to the postseason after missing out this past season.

However, recent developments have led to the belief that they could dip their toes into the trade market as well. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Utah Jazz are now willing to listen to offers on star guard Donovan Mitchell.

After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2022

Tony Jones, who covers the Jazz for The Athletic, reported that the Knicks should be expected to put together a package for Mitchell immediately. The price for Mitchell is expected to be extremely high, but Jones also noted that New York has enough assets to make a reasonable offer.

“Expect the New York Knicks to quickly try and put together a package for Donovan Mitchell, according to league sources. Utah’s bar for Trading Mitchell is sky high. But the Knicks are the team that has the assets to make this a conversation,” Jones tweeted.

Simultaneously, however, Jones said that the Jazz have “no intent” on trading Mitchell, but are simply now more open to looking at offers.

Jazz’s Price for Mitchell is Monstrous

NBA Twitter immediately exploded when Jones tweeted that the Knicks could put together an offer for Mitchell. However, he followed up his report by noting that Utah isn’t determined to trade Mitchell, but are just more receptive to potential offers. That being said, their asking price is a lot.

“Let’s be clear about this: the Jazz are currently not close to a Donovan Mitchell trade. And much like Gobert, they have no issues whatsoever in keeping him. Either a team is going to meet the bar to make this a convo, or he will be with the Jazz. They are not giving him away,” tweeted Jones.

Let’s be clear about this: the Jazz are currently not close to a Donovan Mitchell trade. And much like Gobert, they have no issues whatsoever in keeping him. Either a team is going to meet the bar to make this a convo, or he will be with the Jazz. They are not giving him away — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 12, 2022

This past season, Mitchell was an All-Star for the third year in a row. The guard averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 44.8% shooting from the field and 35.5% shooting from behind the three-point line.

In tandem with his follow-up tweet, Jones wrote about how the Jazz still have “no intent” to trade Mitchell this offseason.

Jazz Have ‘No Intent’ of Trading Mitchell

While Wojnarowski’s report stated that the Jazz are open to listening to offers for Mitchell, Jones stated that sources told him that Utah still doesn’t plan on dealing him this summer.

“In the wake of an ESPN report stating the Jazz are listening to trade overtures concerning Mitchell, sources tell The Athletic that the thinking remains the same,” Jones wrote. “There is no intent on trading Mitchell. The Jazz are not shopping Mitchell. But, if a team comes through and supplies the Jazz with an offer they can’t refuse, then, yes, they would consider moving him.”

Whether or not Mitchell ends up getting traded this summer is unknown, but according to Jones, the Knicks are definitely a team to keep an eye on in the sweepstakes.