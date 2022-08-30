ESPN Host Blasts Knicks After RJ Barrett Extension

The New York Knicks broke a long-standing “tradition” on August 29 as they came to an agreement with fourth-year wing RJ Barrett on a four-year contract extension worth up to $120 million.

To most, this decision to extend Barrett is a sign that the organization is truly changing its ways, as they’ve now locked in the most promising young asset they have within their rotation for the foreseeable future.

However, for others, this is considered to be another example of the Knicks tripping over their own feet.

Just recently, in an August 30 episode of 98.7 ESPN’s radio show “Keyshawn, JWill, and Max,” host Max Kellerman blasted New York and their recent actions, or, rather, reactions that led up to this extension, calling the franchise a “laughing stock.”

“I think this is Danny Ainge psyching the Knicks out,” Kellerman said. “I don’t think Danny Ainge wanted RJ Barrett. If I were Danny Ainge, what I would have been doing the whole time is making them think I want RJ Barrett, but really just wanting a slew of draft picks. You chose RJ Barrett. I want to choose my own guys, right?

“So what happens now? The Knicks gave a deadline. Ainge is here going, ‘let the deadline pass. Oh, RJ Barrett’s off the table now? Great, well damn we really wanted RJ Barrett. Now it’s gonna cost you extra draft picks.’ And watch what he’s about to do to the Knicks. The Knicks are the dumbest franchise in the NBA.”

The 22-year-old becomes just the second first-round selection since 1999 to be re-signed by the franchise, with the other being guard Charlie Ward.

This factoid led Kellerman to drop more slanderous remarks about the Knickerbockers, stating that they’re either “a clown joke of a franchise in terms of identifying talent, or you’re a clown joke of a franchise in terms of developing talent, or both.”

Jazz May Have Been Playing Knicks

Kellerman is not the only one who believes that the reports of Utah being “strongly interested” in RJ Barrett were merely a ploy to mess around with New York’s game plan.

In the hours directly after Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that the Knicks had extended the young wing, MSG Network studio analyst and 98.7 ESPN’s sports talk radio host Alan Hahn took to Twitter to share his thoughts and insight about the situation and stated that the Jazz were never hell-bent on acquiring Barrett in a Donovan Mitchell deal despite recent rumblings.

The truth is the Jazz have prioritized the unprotected picks over anything else. Putting Barrett in the talks meant, for the #Knicks, downsizing the pick package and it’s obvious the Jazz weren’t going for that. There’s a deal to be made and the pick package is the centerpiece. — Alan Hahn (@alanhahn) August 30, 2022

Utah’s CEO Danny Ainge has been coveting several young prospects and upwards of seven first-round selections in any trade that sees his current franchise cornerstone in Mitchell heading outbound.

To some, these demands may be a bit egregious but, with the Barrett extension now in the books, they could be argued as being one of the more likely outcomes should a deal ever go down.

Knicks Star Putting in Work

In the weeks leading up to his extension, RJ Barrett had been exciting Knicks fans with numerous pictures and videos surfacing of his offseason workouts, where he’s been showing off some of his freakish athleticism and bulkier physique.

Coming off of a 2021-22 campaign where he finished with career-highs in numerous statistical categories, posting averages of 20 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3 assists per contest, it’s clear that the wing has earned his new payday.

Now, as we approach 2022-23, it appears that Barret has set his focus on living up to it.