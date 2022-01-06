New York Knicks Not Giving Up on New Signing Just Yet

The New York Knicks made two high profile signings in the offseason by bringing in both Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker.

While Walker captured most of the headlines and excitement, it was Fournier who was brought in on a four-year deal, and he looks to factor into the long-term success of the team. That’s why his struggles so far this season have been a bit of a red flag for the team, especially since he’s coming off his career-best in shooting from three.

Last season, he shot 41.3 percent from beyond the arc, but this season it has dropped to 36.3 percent. After coming over to Boston in a midseason trade, he even shot a scorching hot 46.3 percent from three. That’s still respectable, but it’s a far cry from what the Knicks expected from him when they signed him to the massive deal in the offseason.

Things have gotten so rough for Fournier that there is actually some chatter from fans that he could get benched. Not so fast, at least according to head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Fournier Not Being Benched

When asked by reporters if he had considered benching Fournier for a bit, he responded with “not really,” according to the New York Post.

There was little reason to expect this would be the case, especially since there’s no clear replacement for him in the lineup. The reality is that players who make this type of money aren’t signed to come off the bench, and it’s likely why we won’t be seeing it happen with Fournier or Julius Randle, somebody else who has had their share of struggles this season.

The Knicks currently find themselves sitting at 18-20, a record they did not expect coming into the season, and especially so considering their hot start to the season.

Their Thursday night matchup comes against the Boston Celtics, a team who has also gone through their share of struggles this season, so it’ll be a battle of disappointing teams.

Fournier Shines Against His Former Team

The Knicks season opener came against the Celtics, and it was Fournier’s first time going against his former team. In the game, he quickly proved that he was a good signing as he put up 32 points on 13 for 25 shooting.

His second game against the Celtics saw him also put up 32 points, so it seems clear that he gets up to play them for whatever reason, and he’s not been able to match those lofty heights since then.

His worst display of the season came January 4 against the Pacers, which was a Knicks win, where he put up no points on 0-4 shooting. Through 22 minutes, he managed to only provide a minus one in the +/- rating, so it could’ve definitely gone a lot worse for him.

The Knicks will need everything they can get out of him for this matchup, especially with Kemba Walker still banged up. For what it’s worth, most of the NBA is down players, but the Knicks definitely have enough firepower to claw away with some victories, especially against a struggling Celtics squad.

