Knicks’ Evan Fournier Weighs in on Noah Lyles ‘World Champion’ Comment

New York Knicks‘ French guard Evan Fournier sided with American sprinter Noah Lyles, who was ripped over his “world champion” comment.

“I think it’s the point of view of a lot of Americans that when they win at home, since it’s the best [league’s] championship in the world, automatically you’re world champ. I can understand that point of view, but I agree that it should just be NBA champion personally,” Fournier told ESPN after France survived Lebanon 85-79 to salvage a victory in Group H of the ongoing 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The 26-year-old Lyles, who became the first male sprinter to rule the 100m and 200m events at the World Athletics Championships since Usain Bolt, caught the ire of American NBA players because of his post-championship comments.

“You know the thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have ‘world champion’ on their head,” Lyles said. “World champion of what? The United States?”

“Don’t get me wrong, I love the U.S., at times, but that ain’t the world. That is not the world. We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving, putting on their flag to show that they are represented. There ain’t no flags in the NBA.”

"I love the U.S… but that ain't the world!" ❌ Noah Lyles throws shade at the NBA's 'world champions' 🏀👀 pic.twitter.com/BRCJagckcK — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 27, 2023

American NBA Stars’ Reactions

American NBA players led by superstars Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard dismissed Lyles’ thoughts in the comment section of ESPN’s Instagram post with the six-time world champion’s quote.

“Somebody help this brother,” Durant commented. His Phoenix Suns‘ co-star Devin Booker reacted with a facepalm emoji.

Lillard commented: Tf (the f—) with two laughing emojis.

“When being smart goes wrong [facepalm emoji],” said four-time NBA champion Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

Aaron Gordon, who just won an NBA title with the Denver Nuggets, was more daring.

“Whatever… I’m smoking buddy in the 200m [dashing away emoji],” Gordon said.

Miami Heat‘s Bam Adebayo just laughed it off: “Lol, Is Somebody Going To Tell Him??”

World Champion in Evan Fournier’s Book

While Fournier understands the American NBA players’ point of view, he insists that a true world championship is when you win the World Cup or Olympics.

“If you participate in the World Cup or Olympics, and you win, you have a right to call yourself world champion,” Fournier told ESPN. “But the way I look at it is NBA champions, for sure, they’re the best team, but it’s just a title. I mean, it’s not that big a deal. It’s just a title.”

“But for [Lyles] to say that, I understand where he’s coming from because he’s an athlete and just won world titles. I mean, it’s just a matter of titles,” Fournier continued.

Fournier and France bowed out of medal contention in the World Cup after opening the tournament with consecutive losses to Canada and Latvia.

They salvaged some measure of pride in their final game.

With three players out, including two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, France had to rally from a 55-50 deficit in the third quarter and a four-point deficit in the final period to beat a valiant Lebanon team.

Fournier overcame his game-high six turnovers with 17 points, 14 coming in the first half. He shot 6-of-11 from the floor and added four assists, two rebounds and one steal.