Knicks $73 Million Starter Deemed ‘Most Likely’ to be Traded

The New York Knicks have a young guard emerging in Quentin Grimes, and in order for him to start, that would mean a few changes need to be made.

Evan Fournier, brought in last season on a four-year, $73 million deal, is currently the starter. He set the Knicks record for most three-pointers made in a season last year, but that enough might not be enough to save him from being traded.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz compiled a list of players that are most likely to hit the trade block in the next season, and it’s not all that much of a surprise that Fournier is one of the headliners.

Despite the strong shooting, Swartz points out that his plus/minus stat was a dreadful -6.7 last season, which is never a good indication your team is good.

Will Fournier be Moved?

Between people calling for him to be benched and others saying he should be outright traded, Fournier would be foolish to not consider his role with the Knicks to be under pressure at the very least.

He’s never been considered a good defender, and that issue popped up in a big way during last year’s disappointing campaign. With that said, Swartz believes it wouldn’t be too difficult to move him because shooting is always in demand.

“New York should see what it would take to get off Fournier’s deal and start a player like Quentin Grimes in his place,” he wrote. “Outside shooting will always be in demand, so the Knicks may be able to find a buyer.”

The problem with moving the sharpshooter will be his contract because there aren’t going to be many contenders open to bringing on a big deal like that just for Fournier to come off the bench. Building on that, if his defense is as rough as the numbers show, it’s hard to imagine a championship contender giving him many minutes.

While the move at the time might’ve looked like a decent contract, it’s shaping up to be a big overpay by the Knicks, and that could ultimately be what makes him a difficult trade option down the line.

Sixth Man Instead?

When it comes to your 6th man, teams typically look at them to come off the bench to provide high-scoring, and that’s been proven time and time again with names like Jamal Crawford or Lou Williams in the past and Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Herro of today.

Fournier could fit that bill, especially if he comes out of the gate hot like he’s shown he can do. His defense won’t be as much of an issue coming off the bench as it is when he’s starting, so perhaps that would be a better spot for him as of right now.

The plan for the Knicks is to send Fournier out as a starter to begin the year, but a slow start by the time could cause a change in plans very fast. With Jalen Brunson in the mix, this team could compete for a playoff spot, so they won’t want to throw away wins with sub-optimal lineups for long.

