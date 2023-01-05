Knicks Fans Dragged on Social Following All-Star Returns

The New York Knicks have perhaps one of, if not the most polarizing fanbases in all of sports, and their response to the first round of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game fan voting returns is the latest example of why.
On January 5, the NBA released a list of 40 players, a collection of 10 frontcourt and 10 backcourt players from both league conferences, who received the most votes from fans since polls were opened on December 20.
For the Eastern Conference player returns, perhaps the most noteworthy turnout called out by NBA fans was the presence of current low-usage reserve guard Derrick Rose, who totaled the ninth-most votes for guards with 220,229.
Though a former league MVP and a current fan favorite among Knicks fans, Rose’s inclusion within the top 10 in voter turnout for guards has certainly rubbed people the wrong way, as Knicks fans have been called out personally for their presumed impact on this outcome.
Derrick Rose has posted mere averages of just 5.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 26 games played through just over two months of action.
His constant inactivity within Tom Thibodeau’s regular rotation has ultimately led to his name being listed within the trade rumor mill virtually all season long.
Knicks Fans Shocked at Lacking Representation
Be it due to their fanbase’s voting shenanigans or not, the fact of the matter is outside of the wild inclusion of Rose the Knicks were found underrepresented in these first All-Star Game voting returns, with fans quickly highlighting the omission of both Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson from the list.
All season long the talk of New York sports media has been the impressive production of the Knicks’ two top options, and rightfully so.
After his underwhelming 2021-22 campaign, Randle has seemingly pulled a complete 180 and is putting forth a level of play similar to, and even greater than what he showcased during his All-NBA 2020-21 season.
In 35.1 minutes per night the big man has found himself posting impressive averages of 24.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 46.3% shooting from the floor while, since the beginning of December, he has gone on to reach even greater heights by sporting a sensational stat line of 28.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 35.3% shooting from distance.
Brunson has also been shining mightily bright during his first season with the Knicks, as he boasts stellar averages of 20.8 points, 6.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and a steal on 46.7% shooting from the field and 37.5% shooting from distance while ranking second on the team in box plus-minus, offensive box plus-minus, and win shares out of those who have logged over 1,000 minutes.
Though both of these Knicks studs were left out of the top 10 in the league’s first round of All-Star votes, considering their level of play thus far into the season, be it by way of the fans or coaches decision, there’s a realistic chance that the team will find at least one of their players representing the orange and blue threads come February 19.
Knicks Could Have Interest in Bulls Star
As we inch closer to February 9’s NBA trade deadline, fans can expect to see more rumors relating to their New York Knicks surfacing, as they are currently seen as one of the most active clubs on the open market.
One of the most popular rumblings of late seems to be the team’s reported interest in Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, as HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that Leon Rose and company are one of a select few teams that could realistically find themselves in the running for the 27-year-old.
“If the Chicago Bulls make Zach LaVine available before the trade deadline, rival executives are keeping an eye on several teams who could have interest in trading for him, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat. The Knicks have plenty of draft picks they can offer along with salaries to reach LaVine’s salary,” Scotto wrote.
The Knicks have been “monitoring” LaVine’s availability for some time now according to Scotto and should the Bulls wind up shopping him New York could wind up leading the charge in trade pursuits.