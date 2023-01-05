Knicks Fans Dragged on Social Following All-Star Returns

The New York Knicks have perhaps one of, if not the most polarizing fanbases in all of sports, and their response to the first round of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game fan voting returns is the latest example of why.

On January 5, the NBA released a list of 40 players, a collection of 10 frontcourt and 10 backcourt players from both league conferences, who received the most votes from fans since polls were opened on December 20.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. The next fan update is Jan. 12. pic.twitter.com/osVeUGI8H4 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 5, 2023

For the Eastern Conference player returns, perhaps the most noteworthy turnout called out by NBA fans was the presence of current low-usage reserve guard Derrick Rose, who totaled the ninth-most votes for guards with 220,229.

Derrick Rose is in the top 10 in All-Star voting for Eastern Conference guards. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Mu4wXHbaWU — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 5, 2023

Derrick Rose’s popularity is still lowkey wild to me and I’m from the south side of Chicago and love the dude…but goddamn I just noticed him on the All-Star fan vote list 😭😭😭 that’s crazy it’s 2023 dawg — Michael Walton (@ZenMasterMike) January 5, 2023

Though a former league MVP and a current fan favorite among Knicks fans, Rose’s inclusion within the top 10 in voter turnout for guards has certainly rubbed people the wrong way, as Knicks fans have been called out personally for their presumed impact on this outcome.

Derrick Rose has more votes for the All-Star Game than Jalen Brunson so far Knicks fans should be ashamed of themselves https://t.co/KitMv057e7 — Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) January 5, 2023

Derrick Rose is the only Knicks player top 10 in voting for either the frontcourt or backcourt in the All-Star voting first returns. Knicks fans (and NBA fans too but to a lesser degree) should be ashamed of themselves. WE’RE NEW YORK! VOTE! — James Ryder (@TheRydeShow) January 5, 2023

Knicks fans upset about the All-Star voting process while ignoring the fact of Derrick Rose being top 10 in the EC guard as being the most egregious result is typical. https://t.co/Z8jnWhYbYW — Da- rul, not Da- Rell (@DarrellColema20) January 5, 2023

Derrick Rose has posted mere averages of just 5.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 26 games played through just over two months of action.

His constant inactivity within Tom Thibodeau’s regular rotation has ultimately led to his name being listed within the trade rumor mill virtually all season long.

Knicks Fans Shocked at Lacking Representation

Be it due to their fanbase’s voting shenanigans or not, the fact of the matter is outside of the wild inclusion of Rose the Knicks were found underrepresented in these first All-Star Game voting returns, with fans quickly highlighting the omission of both Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson from the list.

Guess which player didn’t make the Top 10 of Eastern Conference Fan Voting The media’s treatment of the Knicks, and especially Julius Randle, has definitely contributed to this atrocity pic.twitter.com/kpjhCIaKsT — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) January 5, 2023

Jalen Brunson is an All-Star. How does Derrick Rose have more All-Star votes??? pic.twitter.com/vjv2iiPjpu — Alex Ortiz (@alexortiz_5) January 5, 2023

So these NBA All-Star voting tallies suck. I'm sure Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson will get in somehow *if* the New York Knicks keep playing competitively and get big wins, but it doesn't help that sports media is antagonistic towards them.#Knicks #NBAAllStar #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/T4kx4d1cMr — Bernie Sanders for MLB Commissioner (@ArmchairBrain) January 5, 2023

All season long the talk of New York sports media has been the impressive production of the Knicks’ two top options, and rightfully so.

After his underwhelming 2021-22 campaign, Randle has seemingly pulled a complete 180 and is putting forth a level of play similar to, and even greater than what he showcased during his All-NBA 2020-21 season.

JULIUS RANDLE CHASE DOWN BLOCK GREAT HUSTLE 👏 pic.twitter.com/Lj4CFjCZ4m — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) January 5, 2023

In 35.1 minutes per night the big man has found himself posting impressive averages of 24.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 46.3% shooting from the floor while, since the beginning of December, he has gone on to reach even greater heights by sporting a sensational stat line of 28.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 35.3% shooting from distance.

Jalen Brunson dropped a regular season career-high to lead the Knicks to the W in MSG. 38 PTS

7 REB

6 AST pic.twitter.com/HcFmHRRSXC — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2023

Brunson has also been shining mightily bright during his first season with the Knicks, as he boasts stellar averages of 20.8 points, 6.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and a steal on 46.7% shooting from the field and 37.5% shooting from distance while ranking second on the team in box plus-minus, offensive box plus-minus, and win shares out of those who have logged over 1,000 minutes.

Though both of these Knicks studs were left out of the top 10 in the league’s first round of All-Star votes, considering their level of play thus far into the season, be it by way of the fans or coaches decision, there’s a realistic chance that the team will find at least one of their players representing the orange and blue threads come February 19.

Knicks Could Have Interest in Bulls Star

As we inch closer to February 9’s NBA trade deadline, fans can expect to see more rumors relating to their New York Knicks surfacing, as they are currently seen as one of the most active clubs on the open market.

One of the most popular rumblings of late seems to be the team’s reported interest in Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, as HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that Leon Rose and company are one of a select few teams that could realistically find themselves in the running for the 27-year-old.

If the Bulls make Zach LaVine available before the trade deadline, rival NBA executives are keeping an eye on the Knicks, Lakers, Mavericks, and Heat as potential suitors. More on players who can be moved after January 15 with @YossiGozlan on @hoopshype. https://t.co/kN2RBmIy5I — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) January 5, 2023

“If the Chicago Bulls make Zach LaVine available before the trade deadline, rival executives are keeping an eye on several teams who could have interest in trading for him, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat. The Knicks have plenty of draft picks they can offer along with salaries to reach LaVine’s salary,” Scotto wrote.

The Knicks have been “monitoring” LaVine’s availability for some time now according to Scotto and should the Bulls wind up shopping him New York could wind up leading the charge in trade pursuits.