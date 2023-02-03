Knicks Listed as Favorites to Land $120 Million Superstar Guard if Traded

The New York Knicks are viewed as a team looking to take a big swing on the trade market at some point in the near future and, according to certain odds-makers, they are one of the favorites to land an all-time great player should his current employers look to offload him.

In a February 1 tweet by Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, it was revealed that Oddschecker.com has the Knickerbockers sporting a league-best 33.3% (+200 odds) chance of acquiring legendary point guard Chris Paul if the Phoenix Suns trade him.

“According to data from sports books compiled by Oddschecker.com, the Knicks are the favorite to land Chris Paul if he’s traded by Phoenix,” Bondy tweeted.

According to data from sports books compiled by https://t.co/Hq8iqLXad9, the Knicks are the favorite to land Chris Paul if he’s traded by Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/Ftw4S0SAdL — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) February 1, 2023

Trade rumors involving Paul have been swirling ever since Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report shared in a January 30 report that his sources have informed him the Suns have “come to terms with the likelihood that Paul is starting to decline,” which has led to the speculation that, be it during this trade season or over the summer, Phoenix could be gearing up to part with him and the remaining two years of his $120 million contract.

Long has Paul been a player linked to the Knicks, and, ironically, current team President and the point guard’s former CAA agent Leon Rose tried to the point guard’s former employers, the Houston Rockets, to trade him to New York before ultimately being dealt to Oklahoma City back in 2019, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Now in his 18th season in the association, despite the proclaimed decline the 37-year-old still finds himself posting impressive per-game averages of 14.1 points, 8.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on 44.5% shooting from the floor, and 40.4% shooting from deep.

Knicks Focused on Raptors’ Wing

Though the oddsmakers may have the Knicks in the running to land Chris Paul should the Suns move him, it appears the franchise already has their sights set on a pursuit for the likes of one man, in particular, this trade season, and his name is OG Anunoby.

"I could see Masai Ujiri blow things up…something to keep an eye on if you're a Knicks fan" SNY's NBA Insider @IanBegley gives the latest on the #Knicks interest in OG Anunoby and what other potential moves can be made before the NBA's trade deadline pic.twitter.com/FaOcZQUZNA — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) January 31, 2023

A player SNY’s Ian Begley reported that New York has already contacted the Toronto Raptors about this season, Anunoby is someone who could help improve the Knicks’ wing depth moving forward as they look to make a playoff push and, to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, is a talent worth offering up “anything in their asset collection” for.

Through 45 games played this season, the 25-year-old finds himself posting stellar career-best averages virtually all across the board with 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.1 steals per game on 45.7% shooting from the floor and 36.6% shooting from deep.

Knicks Seemingly Prioritizing Wing Depth

This trade season the Knicks have been linked to several different players, many of whom reside out on the wing, which could be an indication that they’re looking to bolster their depth at said position.

According to @IanBegley, the Knicks are among teams interested in trading for Saddiq Bey https://t.co/A19O8helCi pic.twitter.com/KcYoSMFnzJ — SNY (@SNYtv) January 31, 2023

Most recently, per a report by SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks have “expressed interest” in pursuing a deal for former 2020 first-round selected wing Saddiq Bey this season.

“In general, a name that has been talked about recently is Saddiq Bey in Detroit. The Knicks are among the teams that have registered some interest in Saddiq. I don’t know how far discussions have gotten, but Bey, obviously a Villanova guy, wing, could help the Knicks from a depth perspective.”

Other notable wing players reported as being possible targets for the Knicks at this year’s deadline are Reggie Bullock of the Dallas Mavericks and Grayson Allen of the Milwaukee Bucks.