Knicks Urged to Pursue Deadline Trade for Former All-Star: Insider

If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a hundred times — the New York Knicks remain a cut or two below the cream of the crop in the Eastern Conference despite the improvements they made over the summer. And while the areas needing improvement are numerous, there are a handful that stand out above the rest.

Added shooting, defense and depth could do wonders for Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and head coach Tom Thibodeau in their quest to get the Knicks back to the NBA Playoffs. Of course, a lot of teams looking to snag a spot at the contender’s table could probably say the same thing in relation to their own cores.

But what if there was a player out there who could knock out all of those list items at once? And what if the Knicks already had everything they needed to execute a trade for said player?

According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, that exact opportunity may just be there for team president Leon Rose to explore.

Knicks Have the Pieces to Swing a Trade With Hornets for Gordon Hayward

Play

Gordon Hayward Scores A Career-High 44 PTS In The Hornets' Win Gordon Hayward scores a career-high 44 points in the Hornets' win. Subscribe to the NBA: on.nba.com/2JX5gSN Full Game Highlights Playlist: on.nba.com/2rjGMge For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at app.link.nba.com/e/NBA_site Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: nba.app.link/nbaleaguepass5 2021-01-07T03:44:45Z

On January 30, Katz put out his list of players who could be targeted by Rose and Co. using some of New York’s plethora of disposable contracts and/or draft assets. In doing so, the Knicks insider identified the Charlotte Hornets as one of a handful of “sure sellers” that could be approached.

To that end, 2017 All-Star Gordon Hayward was singled out as the top target

“In a vacuum, Hayward is the exact archetype the Knicks could use: a versatile, decision-making forward who can hit a jumper and pass well. He can still play — when he does (though his 3-point shot has cratered during limited time this season),” Katz wrote.

“If the Knicks were interested, this would be one situation where Evan Fournier would come in handy.”

Using Fournier’s $18-million salary slot as the starting point, Katz floated the following:

“Fournier and Derrick Rose for Hayward could happen straight up. Either combination would save Charlotte almost $13 million in 2023-24. The Knicks would take back a pick to make it happen. Charlotte has the Denver Nuggets’ protected 2023 one.”

Is a Hayward Move Actually Worth the Price of Admission?

For the year, Hayward is averaging 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. His three-point conversion rate may have dropped to just over 30% this season, but he’s at 37% for his career. Meanwhile, he still has a high IQ as a team defender, even if he’s lost some of his athleticism/lateral ability as a result of his various injuries.

Make no mistake, the Hayward play would be a pricy one — he’s pulling down $30 million this season and $31.5 million next — but the on-court returns may override the financial pain in the short term. And short term is the operative phrase, as Hayward will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

His large, expiring contract could even come in handy if the Knicks decide to chase some disgruntled star or other over the summer or at the trade deadline next season.