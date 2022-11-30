Grimes Sounds Off on Shooting Struggles

The New York Knicks have had their fair struggles shooting the ball from three-point range this season.

The team has the third-worst shooting percentage from three at 34.6 percent and is 21st in 3-pointers made with an average of 11.2. The Knicks aren’t afraid of shooting the ball from distance, where they currently rank 11th in 3-pointers attempted, but the most coveted shot in the game hasn’t been falling for them.

While the roster is filled with capable knockdown shooters such as Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose, and Obi Toppin, there have been inconsistencies in the 21 games so far.

One player who isn’t too worried about his shooting slump is guard Quentin Grimes. Grimes had a tough start to enter his second season in the league due to injuring his left foot on the second day of training camp. The injury forced Grimes to miss the first six games of the season.

Now the second-year player is back with consistent rotational minutes and has stayed in the starting lineup since starting against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 20 after Reddish had injured his groin. Grimes has had the opportunity to show what he can offer to the starting lineup.

Though Grimes has had a slow start shooting the basketball, he believes his shooting stroke will come back.

Grimes Talks About Struggles

On the season, Grimes is averaging 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and two assists per game in the 11 games he has played. He’s also shooting 46 percent from the field and just 30 percent from three-point range.

When asked about his shooting during a post-practice media availability on Nov. 29, Grimes didn’t sound worried about his jump shot not clicking early.

“I use a lot of legs in my jump shot, but I know the work I put in it’ll come around,” Grimes said when talking to the media. “I’m only four, five games in, being at full game speed with 30 plus minutes. I know it will come for sure. Just gotta keep getting my legs underneath me.”

Grimes ended up being right because he would go to have his best game of the season that same night against the Detroit Pistons with 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He only missed one shot, making six out of his seven field goals attempted, and knocked three 3-pointers, missing only one shot.

Having time to adjust while being placed in the starting lineup was a necessity for Grimes, who has received a heavy amount of minutes for the past five games.

“When I got thrown into the starting lineup, legs are under you after the first couple of games. My fifth game in full game rhythm, I feel like I’m getting my legs under me now.”

Grimes’ Playmaking Ability

Though Grimes is averaging two assists on the season, his playmaking ability has gone under the radar since he’s been implemented in the starting lineup.

When he started the game against the Suns on Nov. 20, Grimes dished out eight assists. From that point to the Pistons game, Grimes has averaged four assists in that five-game span. His passing can add a different dimension to the Knicks’ offense.

With Grimes starting next to Jalen Brunson in the backcourt, both can be playmakers and make the easy pass. While Grimes is known as a prototypical player that can shoot and defend, being able to make impactful passes will bring versatility to the team.

“It’s just basketball plays,” Grimes said when discussing finding his teammates for scoring opportunities. “You got to have a high basketball IQ. Watching film, just to be able to watch the game while I wasn’t playing, just seeing when I get back how I can affect the game.”