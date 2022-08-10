Knicks Guard Declared ‘Biggest Loser’ of Offseason

When it comes to the New York Knicks, the term “losing” has become somewhat synonymous with the franchise over the better part of the past two decades or so.

From their 17 losing seasons over the last 22 years to their plethora of failed “get rich quick” schemes in the shape of wonky executive hires and poor free agency pursuits, the Knickerbockers have endured quite a few hardships since the turn of the century.

The 2022 NBA offseason does not seem to be like another one of these low points, however, as the front office has managed to execute several quality moves to set up this organization rather nicely moving forward.

Headlined by the free agency signing of Jalen Brunson, Leon Rose and company addressed a number of holes within their rotation that needed filling.

That said, even though there’s much to like about the decisions made by New York this summer, not everyone seems to be satisfied with the team’s offseason endeavors.

In fact, according to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, one player in specific should be rather upset with their pursuits, as they believe that Ryan Arcidiacono is the biggest loser for the Knicks.

“For most free agents who haven’t signed a deal yet, this is officially the time to worry.

“A few players aren’t sweating like the rest. Collin Sexton, for instance, will get paid by someone, he just happens to be trapped in the thorns of restricted free agency at the moment.

“It’s different for Ryan Arcidiacono. His next NBA payday isn’t guaranteed. Just last season, it took him until January to find a big league deal, and even then, it started as a 10-day agreement with the Knicks.

“He isn’t the worst option for a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency reserve, but he’s also a 28-year-old lacking any standout skills. Maybe a win-now team seeks him out at some point for back-of-the-bench protection, but this league could move on without him,” Buckley wrote.

The NBA can sometimes be a cut-throat league and, despite his best efforts, Arcidiacono just recently become its latest victim.

Arcidiacono Still Could Be of Service to Championship Contenders

As Buckley alluded to, though Ryan Arcidiacono may currently be out of work this is not to say that his NBA dream should be over.

Though not a household name, the fifth-year veteran has proven himself to be a trusty ball handler and a dependable long-range shooter who boasts a career shooting clip of 37% from deep.

Through 10 games played with the Knicks last season, despite seeing minimal on-court opportunities the point guard still managed to flash his sweet shooting stroke from time to time, converting on 44% of his long-range attempts and boasted an effective field goal percentage of 64.3% in catch and shoot scenarios.

These types of qualities are generally welcomed within a title-contending team’s rotation and, should he not find a new employer by the time October rolls around, as the season progresses one should expect to see Arcidiacono’s name pop up as being a low-cost suitor for playoff-bound ball clubs.

The Knicks May Not Be Done With Backcourt Renovations

While the Knicks may have already gone about and added Jalen Brunson to their guard rotation this offseason, it appears they aren’t done bolstering their backcourt talent pool just yet.

All summer long, it has been rumored that New York is interested in pursuing Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and, earlier this week, it was reported that they went as far as to engage them and one other Western Conference organization in hopes of striking a multi-team deal to land him.

According to an August 5 report by HoopsHype’s Michael A Scotto, New York, Utah, and the Los Angeles Lakers engaged in trade talks in an effort to flesh out the framework for a three-team blockbuster.

“The proposed three-team trade scenario included Westbrook going to Utah and getting bought out. Utah would send Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, a combination of two players, including Patrick Beverley and Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley to the Lakers, and the Jazz would receive significant draft pick compensation from the Knicks and Lakers. The Knicks also would’ve had to part with veteran salary filler(s), such as Derrick Rose to help make the salaries work,” Scotto wrote.

Now, as things currently stand, it appears that the Knicks and the Jazz are a bit far apart when it comes to the concept of what a potential trade package could wind up looking like, with The Athletic’s Shams Charania stating in a July 29 appearance on The Rally that negotiations have “stalled.”

“As of right now, sources tell me that talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovan Mitchell trade have stalled out.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on Donovan Mitchell trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/DXLoEicg9v — The Rally (@TheRally) July 29, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

That being said, even with this news, it hasn’t affected New York’s confidence one bit as they still believe themselves to be the favorites to land the star shooting guard should Utah move on from him.