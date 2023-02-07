NBA Insider Doubts Knicks Guard Jalen Brunson Will Be an All-Star

Since inking a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks this past offseason, Jalen Brunson has proven himself to be worthy of every penny shelled out by the ball club’s front office.

That said, despite his immaculate efforts to date the 26-year-old fell short of netting his first career All-Star nod and is viewed as perhaps one of the biggest snubs from this year’s illustrious event.

Now, while there was some hope that Brunson could end up making his way to Salt Lake City for the February 19 exhibition after 2023 selectee Kyrie Irving was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks, thus giving the Western Conference one more representative than the east, NBA Insider Keith Smith told Heavy Sports that he does not believe the recent blockbuster will have any impact on the Knicks guard’s All-Star viability.

“I don’t think the NBA is going to do anything with Kyrie being traded. I think they’ll just say it doesn’t matter,” Smith said.

Trade will be official before the All-Star game, which sets an interesting precedent — will Kyrie be among the representatives of the West or East? And if Kyrie’s now a West starter, which conference will get the injury replacement for Steph Curry? https://t.co/YMypoMPTwe — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) February 5, 2023

Upon initial reactions to the trade, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News suggested that being Western Conference All-Star representative Stephen Curry is already expected to miss the exhibition with a left leg injury, Irving could end up taking the starting spot for the Warriors guard and, in return, the Eastern Conference could be bestowed the rights to his injury replacement where, in the eyes of KnicksMuse, Brunson would be a deserving candidate.

However, despite the point guard’s stellar production and impressive averages of 23.1 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds on 47.3% shooting from the floor and 40.4% shooting from deep, Keith Smith is more of the belief that such measures likely will not end up taking place, thus leaving Burnson on the outside looking in on a much-deserved All-Star selection.

Knicks Big Upset Brunson Isn’t an All-Star

Though Brunson may not be heading to the All-Star game in 2023, the New York Knicks will still find themselves being represented as big man Julius Randle received the nod and will serve as a reserve during the exhibition.

Though certainly a great honor and one that “means a lot” to him, during a post-game media session following the club’s February 2 win over the Heat, Randle reflected on having been selected contest to the contest for the second time in his career and made it a point to note that his starting point guard should be heading to Utah with him.

“Obviously it’s a huge honor man, it’s a lot that goes into it. A lot of trust and belief in myself and the people around me…Only thing that really sucks is that I think Jalen [Brunson] should be right here with me,” Randle said.

Julius Randle reflected on being named an All-Star for the second time in his career: "Only thing that really sucks is that I think Jalen [Brunson] should be right here with me" pic.twitter.com/v5qa2nv0hP — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 3, 2023

Knicks Trade Target a Buyout Option

On January 19, SNY’s Ian Begley suggested that the Knicks should look into a replacement option for Mitchell Robinson following his thumb injury sustained on January 18 and, in specific, tabbed veteran big man Serge Ibaka as a plausible option to consider.

"A big loss for the Knicks – three weeks is a big chunk of time"@IanBegley on what Mitchell Robinson's thumb injury means for the Knicks, and who will replace him: https://t.co/u2diT7P5eu pic.twitter.com/aTJhLatDpv — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 19, 2023

Now, though Begley suggested the Knicks may wish to pursue a trade for him, recent rumblings suggest they may not even have to go to these depths to make such an acquisition, as Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus believes Ibaka to be a realistic buyout candidate for this season.

“How much does Serge Ibaka have left to offer? He and the Bucks have agreed to part ways, but can he help a contender if no trade evolves? At 33, he’s certainly experienced, now in his 14th season. Last year, Ibaka split time with the Bucks and Clippers, contributing 16.2 minutes a game. A playoff team wouldn’t be looking for much more, just an experienced veteran to fill spot minutes,” Pincus wrote.

Throughout his 14-year NBA tenure, Ibaka has cultivated impressive career averages of 12.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game on 51.3% shooting from the floor and 35.9% shooting from deep.

A three-time All-Defensive selection, two-time blocks champion, and a player who played a pivotal role for the 2019 NBA Champion Toronto Raptors, Ibaka’s style fits the mold for a Tom Thibodeau-led club and, with the Knicks’ lack of rim protectors behind the oft-injured Mitchell Robinson, he could prove to be a quality addition for the club, be it by way of trade or the buyout market.