Knicks Have ‘Internal Interest’ in Trading for Rival Guard

With less than a month remaining between now and the 2023 NBA trade deadline, fans and media pundits alike seem to be expecting the highly active New York Knicks to ramp up their efforts to make a mid-season transaction and recent rumblings suggest they may be looking to strike a deal with one of their divisional rivals.

Per a January 10 piece by Fastbreak on FanNation, writer Brett Siegel reported that Leon Rose and company have had some interest in the possibility of pursuing Toronto Raptors guard, Gary Trent Jr. in a potential deal this season.

“Both the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are two teams that have a level of internal interest in Trent ahead of the deadline, sources close to both organizations tell Fastbreak on FanNation. However, the asking price Toronto for Trent has not been revealed and rival executives believe that the Raptors will be aiming to add immediate draft capital given their recent struggles this season.

“New York is a team that is very much looking to upgrade their roster ahead of the deadline and any combination of Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish and Immanuel Quickley could be included in a potential deal for the Knicks to add a player of Gary Trent’s caliber. There is a push within the Knicks’ front-office though to keep both Rose and Quickley if possible, sources said,” Siegel wrote.

Siegel Would continue by suggesting that the Knicks could feasibly construct a trade package consisting of some of their draft capital and a talent like third-year guard Immanuel Quickley for the 23-year-old.

Currently in his sixth season in the association, Trent finds himself putting forth one of his best campaigns with averages of 18.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 44.3% shooting from the floor and 36.5% shooting from distance.

Despite his production, however, NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported that Toronto has “undeniably” made the combo guard available on the trade market.

Knicks Have Interest in Raptors Wing

Trent isn’t the only Raptors player that has been on the Knicks’ radar this season, as reports are the front office has already reached out to Toronto to inquire about the availability of sixth-year wing, OG Anunoby.

The Knicks reached out to the Raptors about trading for OG Anunoby prior to their recent winning streak (via @IanBegley) https://t.co/LYvaI3Lb6V pic.twitter.com/eEn0OcgXMo — SNY (@SNYtv) December 20, 2022

Also amid a phenomenal campaign, the 25-year-old finds himself posting averages of 18.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.3 steals per game on 46.5% shooting from the floor.

A legitimate two-way player who has the high-end defensive chops to thrive within a Tom Thibodeau-led system, some have gone on to suggest that Anunoby is a player that’s worth offering up “anything in their asset collection” for, even if it means parting ways with some of their young, promising talents along with some draft capital.

Quickley Making Case to Stay With Knicks

Though early season reports were that the New York Knicks were open to offloading Immanuel Quickley via trade this season, with his recent level of play the third-year guard has been making the case that he’d be a worthwhile commodity to hold onto beyond this season.

Knicks Willing To Discuss Trading Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley https://t.co/bHRip7FF25 — RealGM (@RealGM) November 18, 2022

Over the team’s last 11 games, Quickley has been an absolute revelation for the Knicks, as he’s been found posting stellar per-game averages of 19.1 points and 4.4 assists on 47.1% shooting from the floor and 38.8% shooting from deep.

IMMANUEL QUICKLEY 🎯 23 PTS ON 9/12 FG pic.twitter.com/vdH8MypAR0 — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) January 10, 2023

Since being inserted into Tom Thibodeau’s starting lineup on a consistent basis back on December 27, Quickley has only managed to up his level of production, as he’s posted 20.3 points and 5.9 assists whilst sporting a +5.9 plus-minus rating.

Throughout this span, the Knicks have gone 4-3 while also ranking seventh in net rating and sixth in plus-minus, thus further showing the level this team is capable of producing at with him serving in a larger role.

Though Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson may be the most buzzed about recently surging players, Quickley is due for his own share of praise for his contributions of late as well.