Ja Morant Issues Challenge to Rising Knicks Big Man

New York Knicks fans know all too well how athletic some of their big men are with Obi Toppin and Jericho Sims boasting major hops.

Toppin competed in the dunk contest last season and came away the winner, and if it was up to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, Sims would be representing the Knicks in the competition this season.

“Can we get Jericho Sims in there with [Kenyon Martin Jr.] & [Shaedon] Sharpe?” Morant asked.

We don’t know everyone competing in the contest other than Sharpe and Martin Jr., so there’s still time for more names to join them. With such a big name calling for him to participate, perhaps Sims will heed the call and step up.

Sims Has a Good Case for Himself

With Toppin dealing with a knee injury, there’s no chance he’s going to be able to defend his title, so the next best choice would be a teammate getting in there and giving it his best.

While Sims isn’t the type of player to put up 20 points a night, he’s good for a highlight dunk or two in a game, and he’s delivered a few of them this season. Like Toppin, he’s been making a name for himself with his athleticism, and he can run the floor with the best of them.

The 24-year-old has been playing a bigger role with the Knicks this season with Toppin still working his way back from an injury, and he’s made a case for himself to find a way to stay in the lineup.

He’s averaging 3.6 points per game to go along with 4.2 rebounds, so it’s nothing eye-popping, but he’s playing the role that’s being asked of him. For being an undersized center who was a late second-round pick, Sims has cared out a good role for himself.

It’s not clear what’ll happen once the Knicks get fully healthy, but Sims has proven he deserves a roster spot.

Dunk Contest Losing Appeal

A huge dunk in the middle of a game always gets the crowd going, but the allure of seeing it in a dunk contest is slowly going away.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen big names like Blake Griffin, Dwight Howard and Vince Carter compete, and perhaps that’s part of the problem.

After Toppin won last season, he was immediately asked about possibly changing the format or even moving it to before the three-point contest.

The showdown in 2016 between Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon was an instant classic, and some players think that ruined the contest for the rest of the league.

Man @ZachLaVine and @Double0AG yall messed it up for the rest of us 😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 20, 2022

The contest not being as popular isn’t exactly an indictment on the players as they are still working up new ways to put the ball into the basket, and Toppin did something that was never done before just a year ago.

With Sims looking like he can take off from the free throw line and still complete a dunk, there are definitely some tricks up his sleeve if he decides to participate. He’s far from a household name, but he could certainly take a step toward becoming one with a strong performance in front of the massive audience the dunk contest brings in.