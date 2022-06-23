Top Rival Emerges for $85 Million Knicks Trade Target: Report

The New York Knicks are looking to make an upgrade at point guard this offseason and they have a variety of different options on the table for them.

There have been a lot of discussions about moving up in the June 23 NBA Draft and perhaps grabbing the Kings or Pistons picks at four and five respectively in order to grab Jaden Ivey.

If that doesn’t work, then the Knicks would be able to shift gears and go into free agency to grab Jalen Brunson, somebody who is expected to be highly sought after.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reports if the Knicks whiff on acquiring Brunson, they are “widely expected” to land Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, but they will have competition.

Plan B Revealed?

With a massive name being thrown into the mix in recent days with Kyrie Irving reportedly reaching an impasse with the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks aren’t expected to take that bait and bite on him.

Instead, they are expected to stay on course and pursue the same name they have been looking at for months.

“Should New York ultimately fall short in its efforts to lure Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks, Malcolm Brogdon is widely expected to be the Knicks’ next point guard target this offseason, sources told B/R, not the splashier headline name that is Kyrie Irving,” wrote Fischer.

What’s interesting is that the Knicks would have to trade for the $85 million point guard, so it makes sense they wouldn’t be the only suitors. As it turns out, Fischer reports an Eastern Conference rival is in the mix with the Knicks.

“The Pacers have most consistently discussed Brogdon trades with the Knicks and Wizards ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft, sources said, but there’s a strong sense of skepticism from league officials that Brogdon would actually be moved to either Washington or New York in a package centered around the No. 10 or No. 11 pick,” he wrote.

Who Would the Knicks Give Up?

If the Knicks were to make this trade, it’d almost certainly cost them a piece of their young core, but it might be one the fanbase is willing to give up. Also being discussed in the deals are their numerous veterans.

“New York is exploring all options pertaining to Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, Nerlens Noel, Kemba Walker and Cam Reddish,” wrote Fischer.

It’s no secret the Knicks are looking to clear up salary space, so trading away high-priced veterans makes sense for them. Kemba Walker isn’t expected to be on the roster this upcoming season, but the Knicks likely won’t be trading the rest of the names Fischer reported just for the sake of getting rid of them.

Alec Burks played a huge role for New York last season, but he’s been somebody that the team expects to move on from. Noel is on a team-friendly deal and he could be a good backup for another team, and the team might consider him expendable if Mitchell Robinson returns and is healthy.

Fournier would be a tough loss as he’s one of the team’s consistent deep threats, but he does have a big price tag attached to him.

