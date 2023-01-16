Jalen Brunson Calls Out Scottie Barnes After Brutal Knicks Loss

After ripping off a three-game win streak, the New York Knicks‘ victorious ways came to a halt on Martin Luther King Jr. day. They lost a heartbreaker to the Toronto Raptors despite Fred VanVleet’s mishap at the end of regulation and RJ Barrett’s incredible last-second dunk.

New York fell to the Raptors in overtime, but the loss didn’t come without controversy. With around 3:30 left to go in overtime, Jalen Brunson got called for a foul on VanVleet. Head coach Tom Thibodeau challenged the call, but it wasn’t overturned. After the game, Brunson called out Scottie Barnes, alleging that he pushed him into VanVleet.

“I think it was Scottie that bumped me into him,” Brunson told the New York Post. “They felt otherwise, and that was that.”

“Hard to tell what a foul was.” Tom Thibodeau critical of officiating https://t.co/IVbREXgHGS #knicks — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) January 17, 2023

Thibodeau was livid over the call. He went on a rampage after the game, noting that all he wants from the referees is consistency.

“I don’t really care if a game’s called tight or if it’s called loose. I just want consistency,” Thibodeau said via the New York Post. “That’s what I look for. And so, it was physical. It was. There was a lot going on. And so again, I wanna watch to make sure I saw what I thought I saw.”

Brunson struggled a bit against the Raptors. After earning NBA Player of the Week honors, he failed to produce an efficient effort. The star point guard finished the game with 26 points, three rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. However, he shot just 11-of-29 from the field and 2-of-6 shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for VanVleet, he was hugely important to Toronto’s success against the Knicks. The point guard dropped 33 points, five rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and two blocks on 10-of-23 shooting from the field and 5-of-13 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Kyle Kuzma Praises Jalen Brunson’s Dominance

While Brunson failed to help the Knicks earn a victory against the Raptors, he’s come up big for them in recent contests. After the Knicks’ win over the Washington Wizards, star forward Kyle Kuzma praised Brunson for taking over the game and leading New York to a victory.

“Jalen Brunson. I mean, he just took over the game,” Kuzma said via New York Basketball. “He’s an All-Star this year. He’s been playing phenomenal basketball…You can just tell from the team last year to this year, they have more poise and patience, and they look for him. And he delivered tonight.”

"Jalen Brunson. I mean, he just took over the game. He's an All-Star this year. He's been playing phenomenal basketball…You can just tell from the team last year to this year, they have more poise and patience, and they look for him. And he delivered tonight.” — Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/syZoNDiyzK — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 14, 2023

Against the Wizards, Brunson put up 34 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists on 12-of-24 shooting from the floor and 3-of-6 shooting from distance, including a clutch eight points in the fourth quarter.

Kendrick Perkins Shows Love to Knicks

Kuzma isn’t the only one showing the Knicks love, though. Recently, former Boston Celtics champion and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins praised New York, noting that Julius Randle and Brunson have them in a really good spot.

“Let’s take moment to appreciate Randle, Brunson and the Knicks for playing some damn good basketball… showing the basketball World that you can still compete and win games at a high level without having a “Superstar” on your team!!! Carry on…,” Perkins tweeted