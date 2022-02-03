Knicks Urged to Trade for 25-Year-Old PG Seeking $80M Payday

The New York Knicks have a point guard problem and Kemba Walker has certainly proven himself to not be the answer for the team going forward.

While it was a nice homecoming for Walker to start the season off, it’s been a series of roller coasters in terms of his productivity. There was even a point during the season when it was decided he’d be more valuable to the Knicks if he just sat out, but injuries forced him back into the rotation.

From there, he had a strong week but he has now gone two straight games without scoring a point, and it’s abundantly clear the team needs to make a move.

The Knicks have been linked to several point guards over the year ranging from names like Damian Lillard and De’Aaron Fox to smalled catches like Dejounte Murray and Jalen Brunson. Of those players listed, Brunson seems to be the most likely, but it’s not clear how willing the Mavericks are willing to let go of their rising guard.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley believes him to be the most realistic option for the Knicks, so maybe there’s a chance the team could snag him before the trade deadline.

Brunson to Knicks

A trade right now for Brunson would likely be very affordable for the team, but they’d have to make a big decision with him right away. It’s similar to the trade for Reddish, it’d be for a player looking for a bigger payday.

Brunson is believed to be looking for an $80 million contract according to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, so the Knicks would have to pay that if they want to keep him around long term.

Making a trade for Brunson would be a gamble for the Knicks, but it could prove to be a worthy one for the Knicks. If the trade pays off, New York would have to give him an extension, but at 25 years old, he could be the point guard of the future.

On the other hand, why would the Mavericks let a talent like that go? For starters, they might not have the money to pay him with Luka Doncic being their clear building block and Brunson splitting time between a starter and bench player.

Brunson clearly has the talent, but how much will the Mavs be willing to pay a player that isn’t a clearcut starter on their own team?

Will the Knicks Make a Move?

At this point in time, a trade like this makes sense, but there’s no telling what the Knicks would have to give up.

The Mavericks wouldn’t let one of their key pieces just walk away for nothing, but the Knicks have a lot of young talent they’ll want to hang onto. Names like Obi Toppin, Mitchell Robinson, and Immanuel Quickley have been floated several times, but the Knicks might not want to part with them for a player that’s not even guaranteed to stay.

The trade deadline is fast approaching, so the Knicks still have some time to weigh a potential trade, but it’s clear what they have right now just isn’t working.

READ NEXT: Knicks Starter Has Perfect Response to Ja Morant’s Poster Attempt