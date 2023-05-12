Josh Hart Called Out Ahead of Knicks, Heat Game 6

The New York Knicks managed to keep their season alive with a crucial Game 5 win over the Miami Heat Thursday evening and now, as a result, they find themselves gearing up for yet another do-or-die bout on Friday.

Though it’s evident that in order to achieve yet another win, the club’s main trio of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett all must bring their A-game, Knicks Fan TV’s CP “The Franchise” is calling on Josh Hart to have a big performance on both ends of the floor.

“Knicks need a big 2 way effort from Josh Hart tonight. If IQ can’t go, Hart has to be the guy. 8 total NYK bench point won’t get it done. Don’t let the refs knock you off your square,” he tweeted.

Knicks need a big 2 way effort from Josh Hart tonight. If IQ can't go, Hart has to be the guy. 8 total NYK bench point won't get it done. Don't let the refs knock you off your square. — CP "The Fanchise" (@CPTheFanchise) May 12, 2023

Since being acquired prior to this year’s trade deadline, Josh Hart has proven to be an integral part of the mid-season turnaround for the Knicks as well as their success found during this year’s postseason.

Throughout New York’s six wins during this year’s playoff run, the veteran wing finds himself posting solid all-around averages of 11.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 51% from the field.

In CP “The Franchise”‘s eyes, the club will need yet another solid showing from Hart in order to better their odds of forcing a Game 7 back at Madison Square Garden.

Bam Adebayo Highlights ‘Pressure’ Jalen Brunson Brings

Unsurprisingly, the main catalyst in New York’s Game 5 win Thursday night was Jalen Brunson, who logged a jow-dropping 48 minutes of action on the night.

His lack of rest on the sidelines astonishingly never seemed to show during the contest, as he was in attack mode from start to finish.

Following the outing, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo addressed the performance put forth by Brunson on the night, and shed light on the type of “pressure” that he puts on the team’s defense.

“I mean he’s just really crafty, that’s one thing about him. But our job is to make him take tough and difficult shots and I felt like he got into a little groove in his pocket spots. He was making his shots,” Bam Adebayo said of Jalen Brunson.

Jalen Brunson came up BIG in the must-win Game 5. 38 PTS

9 REB

7 AST Knicks force a Game 6 👀#NBAPlayoffs presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/rgeRNtixbE — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2023

Jalen Brunson easily put forth his best performance of this year’s postseason during Game 5, as he went on to post 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists while shooting 54.5% from the field and 40.0% from deep.

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Knicks After Game 5 Win

During a May 11 episode of ESPN’s First Take, host and sports personality Stephen A. Smith took a few moments to address the rumors that members of the Knicks have “been complaining” about him for his critiques of the franchise and their individual players throughout the season.

“Word has gotten to me that you all have been complaining about me. You have a problem with some of the things that I have said. “I want to say this to the New York Knicks. I don’t give a damn, not even a little bit. I ain’t gonna lose a second of sleep over how you feel about what the hell I said. No matter who you talk to because I love the New York Knicks all my life. I’ve openly admitted on many occasions there are two teams I have no objectivity about — the Knicks and the Yankees. No objectivity. I am a fan first [but] it doesn’t stop me from giving my analysis and breaking down what I see. It hits me personally because even the great Spike Lee, there’s no one on this planet that roots for the New York Knicks more than me,” Stephen A. Smith said.

"To the New York Knicks, and I need an iso. … Word has gotten to me that you all have been complaining about me. … I don't give a damn. Not even a little bit."@stephenasmith has a message for the Knicks 👀 pic.twitter.com/tLivjvrXaW — First Take (@FirstTake) May 11, 2023

Stephen A. Smith has been very open about his disdain for this Knicks team at many times throughout the 2022-23 campaign, and just recently made a public statement suggesting that he believes Leon Rose and company should punt on their All-NBA forward Julius Randle and trade him this offseason.