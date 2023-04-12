Josh Hart Reveals Conversation With Donovan Mitchell Ahead of Knicks-Cavs Series

Josh Hart, one of the designated “Donovan Mitchell stoppers” among the New York Knicks‘ bevy of guards, reached out to the Cleveland Cavaliers star ahead of their face-off on Saturday.

But Hart didn’t ask Mitchell to take it easy against him. Instead, Hart was already in his competitive mode, fighting for a spot, not just the right to advance to the second round, but also a slot with their barber.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it. I just have facetimed [Mitchell] earlier. We have the same barber. So, I was making sure the barber was gonna be there so I get a fresh cut,” Hart revealed to the reporters after Wednesday’s practice.

Turning serious, Hart added, “It’s exciting [to face Mitchell in the playoffs] because that’s someone who I’ve known for the last six, seven years, someone who I’ve watched grow in this league, someone who’s got a great personality, great kid, high-character kid. So that [matchup] will be fun!”

Their kinship goes beyond the court. But friendship will be set aside when the series tips off on Saturday.

“We play video games together,” Hart said. “We talk trash; we do those kinds of things. We hang out. So, I’m definitely excited to be in the playoffs, play against him and make sure we’re ready, but we’re gonna make sure we’re ready for the [Cavaliers], and not only for Donovan Mitchell.”

Asked if the barber has to choose a side, who will it be?

“He was his barber first. He’s definitely gonna choose [Mitchell] first, but hopefully, I’ll be in the mix,” Hart said.

Hart has been a spark plug for the Knicks since he was acquired at the trade deadline.

His seamless fit led to nine straight Knicks win and ended with a 17-8 record overall record with him.

Hart averaged 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 51.1% from deep off the bench for the Knicks. But more than his on-court production, his contribution on the defensive end, especially on slowing down Mitchell, will be key to winning the series.

Knicks Are Heavy Underdogs Against Cavaliers

Despite the Knicks winning their regular-season series, 3-1, Mitchell and the Cavaliers will enter their playoff matchup as the overwhelming favorites in five different sportsbooks.

RJ Barrett was hardly surprised.

“Are you surprised by that?” asked Barrett, returning the question to the reporter. “So, just like I said, we have believed in ourselves since day one. And we’re gonna continue to believe in ourselves. At the end of the day, you gotta go on the court, show it and prove it. So that’s what we’re gonna try to do.”

Kevin Garnett Gives Unsolicited Advice to Julius Randle

NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett loves Julius Randle’s climb this season. And if Randle wants to keep ascending, Garnett advises him on what he should do.

“I think the next step for him, though, is being a solid leader for those guys,” Garnett told Matt Barnes on his Showtime Basketball show KG Certified: Ticket & the Truth. “He got to learn — listen, a lot of times as the best player, you take it in all energy, and you know when you sit down on that bench, and you’re giving out, and everybody’s going sometimes you gotta sit, you gotta take a breath. You got to be the one to be the bigger person in conversations. You got to be more poised.”

Randle is still a limited participant in the Knicks practices owing to a recent ankle injury. His status for Game 1 is still in limbo.