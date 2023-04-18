Knicks Announce Major Update on Josh Hart’s Game 2 Status

The New York Knicks have upgraded Josh Hart from doubtful to questionable for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The team’s official announcement came shortly after New York Post’s Zach Braziller reported that Hart left Tuesday’s practice walking without a limp.

Leaving practice Josh Hart was walking without a limp. Gave me a things up. Asked how he’s feeling, he said: “Good,” and smiled. #knicks — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) April 18, 2023

Hart tweaked his left ankle in a rebound battle in the previous play before he hit the go-ahead three-pointer in the final 1:49 of Game 1. His phenomenal playoff debut — 17 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal — helped lift the Knicks over the Cavaliers 101-97 to grab steal homecourt advantage.

When he woke up Sunday, Hart’s left ankle was swollen. During Monday’s practice, he was a limited participant, receiving treatment and rest for his sore ankle.

Hart has been a spark plug for the Knicks since he was acquired from Portland at the trade deadline for a lottery-protected 2023 first-round pick, Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono and Svi Mykhailiuk.

They went 17-8, including a 9-0 start, with him to earn the fifth seed. Now, they are in a great position to grab a commanding 2-0 lead against the fourth-seeded Cavaliers on the road, with Hart increasingly likely to play in Game 2.

Jalen Rose Endorses Jalen Brunson for Most Improved Player Award

Former NBA player Jalen Rose explained why Jalen Brunson, who scored 27 points, 21 in the second half in Game 1 victory over the Cavaliers, should be this season’s Most Improved Player.

“This year’s most improved player is Jalen Brunson,” Rose said in a video posted on his Twitter account. “The Mavs made the Western Conference Finals last year. This year they didn’t even make the play-in [tournament]. He goes to the Knicks. They become the fifth seed. He solidifies that spot at the point. He leads the league in floaters, averages 24 points. He rejuvenates Julius Randle, who was getting booed by his home fans last year. Jalen Brunson [is this year’s] most improved player.”

Brunson is competing against All-Stars Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After helping the Dallas Mavericks reach the Western Conference Finals last season, Brunson left them in free agency and signed with the Knicks for a $104 million, four-year deal, nearly doubling the $55.5 million extension the Mavericks did not offer to him when they had the chance.

Brunson went on to have career-best averages across the board with 24.0 points and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 41.6% from deep.

Julius Randle Urged to Attack More

Former NBA Coach of the Year Avery Johnson expects Julius Randle to have a more efficient game after shaking off some rust in Game 1.

Randle shot 7 of 20 from the floor to finish with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. After scoring 16 points in the first half, he faded in the second half. But his 10th rebound sealed the Knicks’ victory.

“You gotta remember with Julius Randle, he’s missed some time with that ankle injury so that there was some rust there,” Johnson told CBS Sports HQ’s Hakem Dermish. “He was what? 3-for-10 from the 3-point line. I wish maybe four of those [misses], he would have just pumped fake it and drove to the basket because he’s not Steph Curry.”