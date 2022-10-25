Knicks Fans Make Bold Claim About Star: ‘Making Me Eat My Words’

The New York Knicks picked up their second win of the season on October 24 with a victory over the Orlando Magic.

Getting a win was obviously the most important thing of the night, but RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin pulled off a highlight reel play of their own that fans will remember for a long time.

In the third quarter with the Knicks already up by double digits, Toppin and Barrett got out on the fast break, and instead of a lob to Toppin, it was a pass to Barrett to set up a dunk.

Fans at the game and home went wild, and Barrett spoke about the play after the game.

“I should’ve windmilled it,” he said to Toppin. “But that’s my bad, bro.”

While that might have been the most memorable moment of the game, it has somewhat overshadowed the type of season Julius Randle is having so far this year.

Randle’s role with the team has shifted since Jalen Brunson has arrived, and it has allowed him to play more free with the team. Instead of running the offense through him, the Knicks are now able to find open looks for Randle through Brunson, and it’s paid off.

Fans who were harsh on him last season are beginning the change their tune as they see him dominate.

Randle is Turning a Corner

Julius Randle teaching lessons out there pic.twitter.com/3Dupk6B4LU — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) October 25, 2022

While Randle did put up 20/10/5 last season, his shooting efficiency fell off a cliff and the Knicks suffered for it.

Through three games, his numbers are around 20/10/3, so his assists have dropped, but his field goal percentage has skyrocketed from 41 percent to 51 percent. That has fans talking, and many of them are optimistic about the new Randle.

“The Julius Randle apology form will be set out shortly,” said one fan.

“Julius Randle is making me eat my words from last season rn! Sheesh that man is hooping,” said another.

“Just gonna accept the fact that Julius Randle is a different player every season lol,” wrote another.



Randle has looked good, and there are a variety of reasons of why that might be the case so far. His start is very encouraging, but it could be too soon to know for certain if this version of the star forward is here to stay.

Fact or Fiction?

The three games the Knicks have played have come against the Grizzlies, Pistons and Magic. The Magic are winless, the Pistons are very young and inexperienced, and the Grizzlies were without Jaren Jackson Jr.

This presented three straight games with favorable matchups for Randle, and to his credit, he was able to take advantage of that.

Of course, there’s also the possibility he’s putting it all together with Brunson running the show, and that’s the scenario fans will be hoping for. If his shooting efficiency stays this way, the Knicks could end up surprising a lot of people this season.

If he falls back to his habits from last year, he could end up being somebody who gets shopped around in a trade.

It’s too early to tell which version of Randle we’re getting for the entire season, but there have certainly been some promising signs through three games.