Knicks Receive Major Update on Julius Randle’s Shoulder Injury

The New York Knicks are optimistic that Julius Randle‘s season is not yet over after dislocating his shoulder, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Monday, January 29, that Randle is expected to miss a few weeks because of the injury.

“He had X-rays that showed that dislocation. He underwent an MRI over the weekend. I’m told there has been optimism after the initial reviews of that MRI,” Charania said on Run It Back on FanDuel TV on January 29.

Charania added that Randle had been seeking multiple second opinions after his initial MRI results.

“Those are all have been ongoing and so they’re trying to get a full picture as far as the timetable exactly the extent of the injury,” Charania said. “There has been some optimism which is good news for the Knicks and hopeful for the Knicks that this is not a long-term, season-ending surgery type of injury.

But anytime you have an injury like a dislocation, it’s all about what happens afterward. Once the MRI like what’s the damage? Is there significant damage and what else comes through in that testing? So far, there is a level of optimism.”

The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter when the Knicks were up 17 against the Miami Heat. Randle attacked Heat’s rookie Jaime Jaquez, Jr. who drew an offensive foul, with the Knicks power forward falling hard.

Randle left with 4:27 left and did not return. The Knicks won their sixth straight game 125-109 against the skidding Heat to move up to fourth in the East but at the expense of Randle.

The Knicks (29-17) will be gunning for their seventh straight win without Randle this Monday in Charlotte against the 10-34 Hornets.

Jalen Brunson Reacts to Julius Randle’s Injury

Without Randle, Jalen Brunson will have to carry the Knicks. Brunson was sympathetic to their fallen star forward.

“It was an, ‘Oh s—‘ reaction,” Jalen Brunson told reporters about his first reaction when he watched Randle’s nasty fall. “We don’t want to see that from anybody, especially him with how he’s been playing. He means a lot to us. So for him to go back there, obviously it’s not ideal.”

Randle had been durable, missing only 28 games since his injury-marred rookie season in 2014-15.

Rockets join Knicks, Lakers in Malcolm Brogdon Pursuit

The extent of Randle’s injury will have an impact on the Knicks’ trade deadline plans.

But on top of searching for a backup power forward, they are also looking to replace Immanuel Quickley’s production off the bench.

One of their trade targets, Malcolm Brogdon, is drawing interest as well from another playoff contender in the West, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

“In addition to the Knicks and Lakers, league personnel believe Brogdon has another team with legitimate interest in his services: Houston, which has plenty of former Boston staffers who overlapped with Brogdon during his season with the Celtics,” Fischer reported on January 26.

The $45 million guard is under contract until next season with a $22.5 million guaranteed money. Portland is expecting a bountiful return for the reigning 6th Man of the Year.

“Rival executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe a fair asking price for Brogdon is a first-round pick and salary filler,” HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on January 18.