Western Rival Makes Final Call on Blockbuster Knicks Trade

While this offseason is considered to be successful already as it plugged a long-empty hole of point guard with Jalen Brunson, the New York Knicks are still in the process of adding more talent.

The easiest way to do that would be trading for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, and while they are actively trying to do that, there are other pieces the Knicks could look at moving.

One name that has frequently popped up in proposed deals is Julius Randle. The former All-Star had a down year last season after bringing home a bunch of hardware and leading the Knicks into the playoffs.

His four-year, $117 million extension starts up this season, and that means the Knicks are committed to him for the foreseeable future unless a move happens. Back in July, NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Los Angeles Lakers were interested in a reunion with Randle in the event the Knicks land Mitchell.

Marc Stein also reports that a "plugged in" source in the league informed him that if a Mitchell to New York trade goes down, the Lakers may engage the Knicks in a deal for Randle.

Fast forward to late August, and it now looks like that offer is off the table according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

Lakers Out on Randle

It’s no secret the Russell Westbrook experiment was a rough one for the Lakers as it was one of the factors in Los Angeles missing the playoffs entirely.

Acquiring Randle would’ve ensured Westbrook would be out the door, but it doesn’t look like that’s in the cards anymore.

“The Lakers aren’t interested in taking back Julius Randle from the Knicks, considering his contract (three years plus a player option on the fourth year) and less-than-ideal fit with Davis and James,” wrote Buha.

Replacing Westbrook with Randle would create the same problems the current roster has, and that’s likely the major the hangup in a deal there. Randle also has trouble playing the five spot, so he’s practically locked into being the power forward which shifts Anthony Davis to center, something he’s been open to doing more of in the past.

Not the Worst News for Knicks

While there is a vocal group of fans who would love to see Randle shipped out of town, the reality is there isn’t really much of a point to move him for nothing.

As it stands right now, Randle is still a 20/10/5 threat every night, and while that didn’t do much to get the Knicks into the playoffs last season, there’s no question this roster as constructed is better than it was last year. It would be even better if Mitchell is added to the equation.

There’s not a guarantee that will happen, but after seeing the Jazz ship Patrick Beverley to the Lakers, it’s become increasingly clear the team is looking at starting over, so hanging onto Mitchell doesn’t make a lot of sense.

The thing fans will have to look at now is how much will the Knicks give up to acquire Mitchell. Losing the whole stable of picks and young talent will hurt, so New York will have to find some sort of middle ground.

