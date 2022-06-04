Proposed Trade Sees Knicks Land $70 Million Point Guard for Julius Randle

The New York Knicks will be looking to reset and reload this offseason after a disappointing year that saw them finish 11th in the Eastern Conference. They had high hopes heading into the season but ultimately fell short of their goal of two consecutive playoff appearances.

One of the biggest storylines to come from the season was the subpar play of Julius Randle. After a season that saw him earn All-NBA honors, Randle took a step back this past year. He got into scuffles with the fans, wasn’t able to replicate his shooting success, and held the Knicks back at times with his shot selection.

While trading him could be seen as premature, considering he’s only had one poor season, one recently proposed trade could intrigue some Knicks fans. For Basketball News, NBA writer Tommy Beer was exploring potential trades for the Portland Trail Blazers to consider using the seventh pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and this trade involving Randle came up as a potential option:

Knicks receive: Eric Bledsoe, Justice Winslow, #7 Pick, #36 Pick

Trail Blazers receive: Julius Randle, #11 Pick

According to Beer, this move could benefit the Knicks in regard to their financial flexibility moving forward.

Randle Deal Could Be ‘Addition By Subtraction’

With how poorly Randle played throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, the contract he signed last offseason doesn’t look as enticing. In turn, Beer believes the Knicks could benefit from getting him off the books entirely.

“Parting ways with Randle could be viewed as addition by subtraction, as it would clear his contract from New York’s cap and open up a spot in the starting lineup for Obi Toppin (who averaged 27.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 made three-pointers per game in April). Bledsoe has just one year left on his contract, and that one season is only partially guaranteed for $3.9 million,” Beer wrote.

NBA trade rumor: Portland is willing to deal the no. 7 pick for a "win now" type of player. Knicks fans: Hey, Trail Blazers! Y'all want Julius Randle? — Phil Joseph 🇰🇳🇮🇪 (@PhilMJoseph) May 19, 2022

Randle is set to make roughly $23.7 million next season and will make increasingly more through the 2025-26 season, where he has a player option for $29.4 million. If the Knicks no longer view him as part of their long-term plans, getting off his contract now could be helpful.

In addition, the Knicks would get the opportunity to select a wider range of prospects.

Knicks’ Potential Draft Interests

By trading up to the seventh-overall pick, the Knicks would have the opportunity to draft higher-level prospects. It may only be a four-spot difference, but as noted by Beer, it would allow them to have access to a different tier of draftees.

“As for the Knicks, if they want a crack at Dyson Daniels, Shaedon Sharpe or Bennedict Mathurin, they will likely have to jump up a few slots,” Beer wrote.

🚨 NEW ON TKW 🚨 Aussie Dyson Daniels is rising up draft boards due to his well-rounded game. The Knicks could make a move to get him or hope he falls into their laps at 11.@nickyscoles23 with more ⤵️https://t.co/AqxmdnpMDu — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) May 31, 2022

Of the three prospects listed, Daniels is likely the most intriguing. As reported by Marc Barman of the New York Post on May 19, Daniels has spoken with the Knicks and would be interested in playing in New York.

“I’m definitely looking at [the Knicks],’’ Daniels said. “It’s definitely a possibility. It’s too early to say on anything like that.”

By trading up while simultaneously ditching the Randle contract, the Knicks would be setting themselves up for the future.