Knicks Proposal Sells High on Julius Randle, Trades for Franchise-Altering Haul

The New York Knicks have played fairly well this season, but they’re an extremely streaky team. They are on a three-game win streak, but before that, they had lost five games in a row, and before that, they had won eight in a row. A lot of flip-flopping in New York.

Julius Randle has been putting tother a nice bounce-back season, but it could be the perfect opportunity for the Knicks to sell high and change their future. A trade with the Atlanta Hawks could help both teams switch things up and improve their futures.

Here’s an outline of a potential trade between the two teams:

Knicks receive: John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic

Hawks receive: Randle, Evan Fournier, Immanuel Quickley

Knicks fans have been very back-and-forth on Randle since he began his career in New York. They were ready to trade him last year when he was struggling, but now that he’s back to playing like an All-Star, they’re a fan of his again.

The core of Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett has played well, but they’re all a bit too ball dominant. Adding Collins to the mix would see the Knicks maintain a similar level of star power while simultaneously swapping out Randle for someone who can play off the ball a bit easier.

There have been rumblings that the Knicks could be willing to give up Quickley this season, and in the case of this trade, they would do that in order to upgrade from Fournier to Bogdanovic.

Considering the “toxic” situation in Atlanta, this trade would help both organizations make significant changes, thus providing them with new beginnings.

Concerns Surrounding Knicks Core

There are a lot of players who need the ball in New York. Obviously, Brunson is the point guard New York has been waiting for, so he needs the ball. But both Randle and Barrett need their touches, too.

According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, there are some concerns surrounding the overall fit.

“There are concerns about how Julius Randle fits anywhere, just because he is a midrange big guy in a league that does really focus on that anymore,” an Eastern Conference GM told Deveney. “He needs the ball. RJ needs the ball. Jalen Brunson needs the ball. So, you have a situation where you have to wonder if the roles fit, long-term. Like we always say, there is only one ball.”

Julius Randle over his last 7 games: 28 PTS – 16 REB – 6 AST

35 PTS – 12 REB – 6 AST

41 PTS – 11 REB – 7 AST

29 PTS – 18 REB – 4 AST

35 PTS – 8 REB – 4 AST

29 PTS – 12 REB – 3 AST

30 PTS – 13 REB – 4 AST All-Star? 👀

Knicks Could Target Zach LaVine in Trade

A deal for Collins would be a huge splash, especially if the Knicks gave up Randle in the trade. It’s the sort of deal that could help alter their future and put them on a track toward a title, especially with Brunson leading the charge and Barrett having more freedom to work.

However, Collins isn’t the only star the Knicks could potentially trade for in a deal. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype (on an appearance on The Ringer NBA Show), the Knicks are eyeing Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

“They tried to get Donovan Mitchell. They’ve got their eyes on Zach LaVine,” said Scotto. They’re monitoring him, they’re looking for the star that’s going to become available, which I think is, of course, they’re going to do that.”