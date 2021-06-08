Knicks & Talented Warriors Guard Have ‘Mutual Interest’: Report

The 2020-21 regular season told the Knicks they have a solid core to build upon, one that is capable of stretches of brilliance and can be counted upon to earn a postseason berth. And the playoffs told the Knicks they are far from contending.

That is to say: This offseason is an important one for New York as it looks to get over the hump. The Knicks have the cap space to pursue the top free agents on the market — a list that could potentially include Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul, both of whom have player options with their respective teams — but they also may take aim at second- and third-tier stars to supplement their roster.

One free agent to watch for the Knicks is a small forward out west who appears to be as interested in New York as it is in him.

Knicks & Kelly Oubre Have Mutual Interest

The New York Post’s Marc Berman, citing a source, reported Monday that there is mutual interest between the Knicks and Golden State Warriors forward Kelly Oubre. New York is one of the few teams who can offer the 25-year-old Oubre more than the $9.5 million mid-level exception, as Berman noted. Oubre, the No. 15 overall pick out of Kansas in 2015, signed a two-year, $30 million deal in 2019, per spotrac.com.

Oubre averaged 15.4 points in 55 games this past season for the Warriors, including 50 starts. He added 1.6 3-pointers (on 31.6 percent shooting), six rebounds, one steal and 0.8 blocks per game. Signing the 6-foot-7 forward, who possesses a 3-and-D skill set, could make a lot of sense for the Knicks — if he can escape Golden State.

“Warriors president Bob Myers said Oubre is part of the long-term plans,” Berman wrote. “But the swingman will entertain offers, as he knows he’ll be on the bench with Klay Thompson’s return.”

What About Kevin Knox?

Small forward is a key need for the Knicks in large part because Kevin Knox simply has not panned out since the team drafted him ninth overall in 2018. He’s seen his impact and playing time diminish steadily in each of his three NBA seasons.

During the 2020-21 campaign, Knox averaged just 3.9 points per game. He was relegated to the bench after Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau removed him from the rotation in January. All told, he played in 42 games this past season, averaging just 11 minutes in each.

Berman elaborated more on Knox in his piece for The Post:

The Knicks still don’t have a bona fide starting small forward and have concerns with their 2018 lottery pick Kevin Knox, who lost his spot in the rotation in late January. Knox’s status with the organization is a mystery wrapped in a riddle. They brought in Kentucky assistant coach Kenny Payne to get the best out of him, but he regressed.

Thibodeau didn’t like his defensive motor. The Knicks coach was in win-now mode as the season wore on, not looking to waste as much time on development as previously thought. Ironically, Knox shot 39. 3 percent from 3-point range in his brief outings (35 of 89).

Knox certainly doesn’t look like the answer for the Knicks at small forward, but perhaps Oubre could be.

READ NEXT: Derrick Rose Received Stern Warning From Pistons Coach About Joining Knicks