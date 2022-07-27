Eastern Rival ‘Considering’ Signing Former Knicks Veteran

The New York Knicks made a flurry of moves in an effort to free up cap space for Jalen Brunson to come to down.

This meant familiar names like Kemba Walker, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel were shipped out of town. All three of them ended up on the Detroit Pistons through separate transactions.

Burks and Noel seem like they will be sticking in Detroit while Walker plans to be bought out. It hasn’t happened yet, but it seems like an inevitability. After he hits free agency, Walker is expected to draw some interest around the league, and it sounds like a former team is interested in bringing him on.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reveals the Charlotte Hornets could make a run for Walker, and if that happens he’d likely slot in as the backup behind LaMelo Ball. There are certainly worse landing spots for Walker, so this could be something that would work out for both sides in the event it happens.

Hornets Reunion?

Hornets considering reunion with a former franchise cornerstone, among free-agent options, sources say: pic.twitter.com/mvjS1PlkTJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2022

Before playing for the Celtics and the Knicks, Walker starred for the Hornets for eight seasons. The four-time All-Star looks to be past his prime, but his scoring can still be a real problem off the bench. His time with the Knicks seem to have proved his days of leading a team are behind, but that doesn’t mean his career is finished.

“Sources tell me the Hornets are considering a reunion with former franchise cornerstone Kemba Walker, among other point guards in the free agent marketplace,” Charania reports. “The team is also interested in the potential resigning of Isaiah Thomas who had strong play last season and emerged as a positive locker room leader in Charlotte.”

It seems that the Hornets are looking for a veteran backup to come off the bench for them, so Thomas or Walker would be a good fit there. Homecomings don’t always work, however, as Walker, a New York native, flamed out with the Knicks.

With less expectations in Charlotte, perhaps Walker could find a role he thrives in.

Any Moves Left for the Knicks?

The Knicks have made a lot of moves this summer and the team is certainly looking better than it did a year ago, but that might not be enough to get them over the hump and back into the playoffs.

Brunson is a big deal, but he’s not expected to be the type of player who would propel the Knicks into championship contention. However, that player could also arrive at some point this summer in Donovan Mitchell.

The Knicks are in the running to get him, and they are considered to be the frontrunners for his services at the moment. There are still a lot of talks that have to be had, but if the Jazz are truly looking to move on from Mitchell, the Knicks should be able to offer the best package.

If New York holds onto RJ Barrett in the talks, a lineup consisting of Brunson, Mitchell, Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson can be very dangerous.

READ NEXT: Knicks Talked Trade With Western Rival for Former MVP: Report