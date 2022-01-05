Knicks Fans Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief for Injured Guard

One of the New York Knicks‘ big guns was conspicuous by his absence during Tuesday’s win over the Indiana Pacers. Namely, Kemba Walker who, in the wake of his surprising, late-December resurgence, has been held out of three straight contests.

There has been a level of concern about the state of Walker’s arthritic knee, and rightfully so. Even before he sat out recently, the guard had logged consecutive duds for the Knicks. And while playing for the Celtics last season, he was essentially barred from playing in the latter half of back-to-backs.

However, it appears as though Walker won’t require surgery and he’ll likely be able to return to the lineup after a bit of rest, per Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.

“Yeah, it came back positive, so just general soreness,’’ Thibodeau said of testing done on Walker’s knee, via the New York Post. “So, it’ll be day-to-day. We want everything to calm down with him.”

As noted by The Athletic’s Fred Katz and others, Walker was at Knicks practice on Wednesday and managed to get some work in. However, he was only a minor participant in the proceedings and Thibodeau didn’t seem particularly confident in his ability to return for the team’s next game.

Shortly thereafter, Walker was listed as out for the Knicks’ Thursday bout with the Boston Celtics due to knee soreness.

In 24 games this season, Walker is averaging 13.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest. He has also hit on 40.3% of his attempts from behind the arc. Since the four-time All-Star made his return from exile on December 18, the Knicks have been five points per 100 possessions better when he’s on the floor.

Elsewhere on the roster, big man Nerlens Noel also practiced after having spent some time in health and safety protocols recently. The eight-year pro is currently listed as questionable to play versus the Bentowners.

Former Knick Named Head of G League Basketball Ops

Malik Rose, a 13-year NBA veteran who spent parts of five seasons with the Knicks from 2005 to 2009, just got a new gig. Per an announcement from the league on Wednesday, the 47-year-old has been named the Head of Basketball Operations for the G League.

According to the release, Rose will lead the G League’s efforts to expand its talent pipeline and advance the integration of basketball ops between the G League and the NBA. He’ll also oversee G League Ignite as part of his new role.

“We are thrilled to have Malik join the NBA G League as Head of Basketball Operations,” said Abdur-Rahim. “With his success as a player at the highest levels of the game and extensive background as an executive in both the NBA and G League, Malik has the experience, vision and expertise to help accelerate our progress and further deepen the connection between the two leagues.”

Added Rose, “I am grateful for the opportunity to transition from NBA Basketball Operations to this exciting position alongside Shareef and a talented staff with the NBA G League,” said Rose. “As someone who benefited greatly from his experience in the NBA G League, I know firsthand its importance to the NBA’s business and see enormous potential for continued growth.”

