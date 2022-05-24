Knicks Trade Proposal Swaps Kemba Walker for $85 Million PG & Shot-Blocking Big

The New York Knicks have a variety of ways to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2022-23 season, and making a trade is one of the ways that make the most sense.

Going into the offseason the Knicks have a few trade chips they can play around with whether it’s future draft picks, young prospects, or even veterans ready to help elsewhere like Julius Randle, Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier.

With the Indiana Pacers teetering on yet another rebuild, they might be willing to offload some of their pieces to get younger or to stock up on draft picks. There’s been a sense that Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon are available for the right price, and both have been rumored to be on the Knicks’ radar.

The New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield makes the case for the Knicks to trade for one of or both of the players, and it’s possible they do have the pieces to pull it off.

Turner & Brogdon

Brogdon, a former Rookie of the Year winner, would immediately slot in as the starting point guard for the Knicks, and he’d be a great fit. He’s proven he can play off the ball, which would allow both RJ Barrett and Julius Randle to operate with the ball in their hands.

If they manage to swing it, the Knicks could also make a move for the former Blocks leader in the league Myles Turner. Here’s how Winfield puts it:

“The Knicks have been monitoring Brogdon since last season, but he was ineligible to be traded because he signed a contract extension last offseason,” he wrote. “A home-run deal with the Pacers also includes Myles Turner in a Brogdon deal, but it’s unclear if the Knicks have the assets to pull off such a move.”

Brogdon, a member of the 50/40/90 club in 2019, is likely to be coveted by many teams, so the Knicks’ offer might not be enough to sway them into a trade. Winfield proposes sending off Kemba Walker, a pick and the defacto starting guard as a start.

“Alec Burks, Kemba Walker and a first-round pick (top-10 protected in 2023, top-8 in 2024) for Brogdon – add Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish and additional pick consideration to include Turner,” he writes as to how the Knicks could acquire both Brogdon and Turner.

Can It be Done?

The Knicks do have assets to make a trade, but it’s not clear if it’ll be enough to convince the Pacers to make a deal.

There will be other teams around the league who can give sweeter offers, especially since it’d essentially be a salary dump for the Pacers. Walker would subsequently be bought out, and there’s a chance the same thing could happen with Burks.

It gets interesting if the Knicks were able to acquire Turner in the deal because that would land Cam Reddish and another pick. Reddish is a talented player, but he hasn’t gotten a ton of chances to catch on with a team. The Knicks could give him a real shot next year, or they could decide to flip him elsewhere.

