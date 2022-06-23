Proposed Trade Sees Knicks Deal 4-Time All-Star for 22-Year-Old Point Guard

The New York Knicks have some interesting decisions to make this summer. Before free agency and any potential blockbuster trades, they’ll need to navigate the NBA Draft first. As of now, they are picking at 11th overall, but that is subject to change.

In recent weeks, New York has been involved in a multitude of draft rumors. One of the primary ones has been the rumor that they will attempt to trade up in the draft and select Purdue guard Jaden Ivey. But if that doesn’t end up happening, another option is to trade down and dump some of their unwanted money.

Well, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report just suggested a trade that would do just that. He proposed a deal that would send Kemba Walker and the 11th pick in the draft to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for the 18th pick and young point guard Coby White.

The Walker experiment in New York, unfortunately, failed miserably. By the time the second half of the season came around, Walker was no longer with the team. Now, it’s looking like the Knicks will attempt to ditch his contract this offseason.

Hughes believes that White would fit nicely in New York, as it would give him a chance to revitalize his career.

White’s Potential Fit in New York

The Bulls have a plethora of talented guards on the roster. In fact, they have so many guards that White would be the fourth or fifth option in the rotation. Hughes believes that he’d have more room to thrive in New York.

“White would have a larger role on the New York Knicks, who need spot-up threats and shot creators. Depending on how they feel about the difference between picking 11th and 18th, the Knicks might find the drop in draft slot worth the trouble for a guy in White who came off the board at No. 7 in 2019,” Hughes wrote.

This past season, White appeared in 61 games for the Bulls, averaging 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 43.3% shooting from the field and 38.5% shooting from behind the three-point line. His minutes per game were down, however, as he only played 27.5 minutes this year.

While the Bulls may not want Walker in a deal, Hughes doesn’t think the Knicks would be willing to part ways with other pieces that would match White’s salary.

Bulls Issue With Potential Trade

Hughes stated that the Bulls would likely ask for Nerlens Noel in this trade rather than Walker, but with Mitchell Robinson’s future being uncertain, they’d likely want to hand on Noel for now.

“In a perfect world (for the Bulls), they’d convince the Knicks to include Nerlens Noel instead of Kemba Walker as matching salary. With Mitchell Robinson’s free agency looming, though, New York might be unwilling to part with Noel, who provides insurance at center and is simply a more valuable player than the officially washed Walker,” Hughes stated.

But now that it’s looking like Robinson will return to the Knicks, maybe they would be more willing to include Noel instead. That would make the trade easier to facilitate.

White could reshape his career in New York, and the Knicks could have a chance at developing the long-lost point guard they’ve always wanted.