NBA World Reacts to Big Knicks Kemba Comeback (This Choice Especially)

It has been a week since the Knicks had no choice but to re-insert point guard Kemba Walker into the team’s NBA rotation—into the starting five, in fact. And in that week, Walker has wowed, scoring 26.3 points with 8.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists, committing just four turnovers combined despite playing more than 160 total minutes.

But after the Christmas Day triple-double he logged in the Knicks’ grinding win over the Hawks (Walker shot just 3-for-12 but had 10 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds), Walker scored some big-time points not only for his return to prominence, but for his sartorial choices. Yes, Walker’s postgame outfit—teal do-rag, purple puffer jacket—caught many an eye as the veteran point guard’s comeback continued to be celebrated.

As one Twitter user wrote, “Kemba Walker is a Knicks legend already for this Christmas fit alone.”

And former Knicks guard Chris Childs seemed to respond in kind, tweeting:

Chuck D on Kemba: ‘Never Underestimate a Professional’

But it was Walker’s return to prominence in New York after he was shunted out of the starting five—and off the floor altogether—that was the most astounding feature of the week, clothing aside. His resilience and class during the time when Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau seemed to unfairly heap blame for the team’s struggles on his shoulders certainly resonated among observers.

The rapper Chuck D wrote on Twitter after the Christmas showing, “The bro @KembaWalker is a statement for attitude & perseverance. Never underestimate a consummate professional in anything regarding a highly skilled occupation.”

The NBA account for The Ringer quoted The Wire’s Stringer Bell on its Twitter feed on Wednesday, writing, “Kemba Walker to Thibs tonight,” above the quote, “I want you to put the word out there that we back up.”

And Portland Trail Blazers star C.J. McCollum also wrote had a big thumbs-up after Walker’s previous 44-point showing. “They was really giving Kemba DNPs. Sick sick world. Keep serving brotha.”

Knicks’ Early Disappointment in Walker Might Lead to a Turnaround

After the week that Walker had, the Knicks will certainly have to re-evaluate what they’ve got in their veteran point guard, who was an All-Star in 2020 but has struggled to stay healthy and effective because of a persistent knee problem since then.

New York brought Walker in as a free agent this summer, after he was traded from Boston to Oklahoma City, then bought out by the Thunder. The Knicks got a bargain deal for a player of Walker’s caliber, paying him two years and $18 million and welcoming him back to his home city amid much fanfare.





But things fell apart quickly for Walker and the Knicks, as he averaged 11.7 points, 3.1 assists and 42.9% shooting in his first 18 games. The Knicks were 9-9 at that point and went with the decision to bench Walker and simply not play him at all. Walker seemed destined for either a trade or a buyout.

With Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley and Deuce McBride all out, though, the Knicks had little choice but to put Walker back into the lineup. And he has starred in four games since, giving new life to the hope that his spot with the Knicks might yet be salvaged.