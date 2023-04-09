Knicks All-Star Julius Randle Shows Good Signs of Injury Recovery

I

njured All-Star forward Julius Randle provided a big hope of eventual return for the NBA playoffs when he showed up at the New York Knicks’ final game of the regular season without a walking boot.

Happy Easter – no boot, full family pic.twitter.com/XZLv5qNSs2 — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) April 9, 2023

Randle is expected to be re-evaluated next week ahead of the first-round series against the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.

It has been more than a week since Randle sustained a left ankle sprain during their 101-92 win over the seventh-seeded Miami Heat on March 29.

The Knicks have since clinched the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and are 3-1 over their last four games without Randle entering Sunday’s season finale.

Randle finished the regular season as the Knicks leader in points (25.1) and rebounds (10.0). The late-season injury also robbed him of the chance of equaling or surpassing Evan Fournier’s franchise single-season record of 241 3-pointers made. Randle ended up with the second-most (218 3-pointers made) but first in 3-point attempts (636).

Julius Randle's 2022-23 regular season cut short due to ankle sprain – still among Knicks all-time leaders for a season: 🔖 2nd most 3s (218)

🔖 1st most 3 attempts (636)

🔖 11th most points (1,936)

🔖 30th most FGs

🔖 28th most FTs

🔖 41st most rebounds

🔖 49th most assists pic.twitter.com/IYJ3Zimnp8 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 30, 2023

Richard Jefferson Picks Knicks to Win if Julius Randle Is Healthy

On his podcast Road Trippin’ with another ex-Cavalier and former Knick Channing Frye and Allie Clifton, Richard Jefferson said the Knicks will come out on top against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers in a tight Game 7.

“I think it’s a great matchup in general if everyone is healthy,” said Jefferson, who currently serves as an analyst for ESPN and Yes Network, home of the Nets games. “And I think the Knicks win that in seven [games] in a very, very tight one.” Jefferson made the Knicks pick assuming Julius Randle will be healthy come the playoffs. “We’re gonna assume Julius Randle, who is an Iron Man-type of guy and he’s not the type of guy who wants to miss the postseason,” Jefferson added. “I don’t care if he’s got to go Willis Reed, God rest his soul. [Randle’s] gonna show up.” Jefferson, of course, was referring to Reed’s iconic moment in the 1970 NBA Finals. A hobbling Reed inspired the Knicks with a cameo start during Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals en route to the franchise’s first championship.

“Here comes Willis! And the crowd is going wild!” Marv Albert A lifelong Knicks fan, my Dad was at Game 7 of the 1970 Finals. He must’ve played Marv’s radio call for me a million times growing up 🐐 RIP Captain🙏

cc @announcerskeds @edcohensportspic.twitter.com/MHYzLfLqWl — Jack Benjamin (@JackBenjaminPxP) March 21, 2023

Isaiah Hartenstein is Knicks’ Ironman

The unfortunate injury of Randle paved the way for backup big man Isaiah Hartenstein to become the only Knicks player to have played all 82 games this season.

“Julius would’ve been there, if he didn’t get a sprained ankle, and there’s nothing you can do about that. Injuries are part of the game,” Thibodeau said. “But guys being in shape and handling the intricacies of the game, it says a lot when someone does that.”

The 82-game feat has not been done in New York since Justin Holiday during the 2016-17 season.

Hartenstein emerged as the unlikely Ironman after being slowed down by a nagging Achilles pain at the start of the season. He credited the team’s medical and training staff.

“I’m sure I did the right stuff to build Achilles back up, and then now play 82 games. It’s something special, but you also got to thank all the people around us on training staff, strength coaches, and everybody who’s just making sure my body can hold those 80 games,” Hartenstein said.