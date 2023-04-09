Knicks All-Star Julius Randle Shows Good Signs of Injury Recovery

I
njured All-Star forward Julius Randle provided a big hope of eventual return for the NBA playoffs when he showed up at the New York Knicks’ final game of the regular season without a walking boot.
Randle is expected to be re-evaluated next week ahead of the first-round series against the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.
It has been more than a week since Randle sustained a left ankle sprain during their 101-92 win over the seventh-seeded Miami Heat on March 29.
The Knicks have since clinched the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and are 3-1 over their last four games without Randle entering Sunday’s season finale.
Randle finished the regular season as the Knicks leader in points (25.1) and rebounds (10.0). The late-season injury also robbed him of the chance of equaling or surpassing Evan Fournier’s franchise single-season record of 241 3-pointers made. Randle ended up with the second-most (218 3-pointers made) but first in 3-point attempts (636).
Richard Jefferson Picks Knicks to Win if Julius Randle Is Healthy
On his podcast Road Trippin’ with another ex-Cavalier and former Knick Channing Frye and Allie Clifton, Richard Jefferson said the Knicks will come out on top against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers in a tight Game 7.
Isaiah Hartenstein is Knicks’ Ironman
The unfortunate injury of Randle paved the way for backup big man Isaiah Hartenstein to become the only Knicks player to have played all 82 games this season.
“Julius would’ve been there, if he didn’t get a sprained ankle, and there’s nothing you can do about that. Injuries are part of the game,” Thibodeau said. “But guys being in shape and handling the intricacies of the game, it says a lot when someone does that.”
The 82-game feat has not been done in New York since Justin Holiday during the 2016-17 season.
Hartenstein emerged as the unlikely Ironman after being slowed down by a nagging Achilles pain at the start of the season. He credited the team’s medical and training staff.
“I’m sure I did the right stuff to build Achilles back up, and then now play 82 games. It’s something special, but you also got to thank all the people around us on training staff, strength coaches, and everybody who’s just making sure my body can hold those 80 games,” Hartenstein said.