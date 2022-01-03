Knicks Could Entertain Trade Offers for Star Julius Randle: Insider

It is only a two-game sample size, which is obviously not much in the NBA, but the two games have shown that a Knicks team which struggled for much of the season with Julius Randle in the lineup is pretty well awful without him. Randle had appeared in all 35 games to start the year, when the Knicks were 17-18, and has not been around for the past two disappointing losses to Oklahoma City and Toronto.

So, it might seem Randle, averaging 19.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists (all of which lead the team), is the one guy the Knicks can’t trade. But according to team insider Ian Begley of SNY, their All-Star big guy could be had in the right package, as long as a star is coming in return.

“There is no one on this roster that is untradeable,” Begley said in an SNY podcast. “If you move him it would have to be for a No. 1, a face-of-the franchise-type player.”

Knicks Signed Randle to Major Contract Extension

The problem the Knicks would have in trading Randle would be getting fair value after having opened the coffers to re-sign him last offseason. Randle was given a four-year, $117 million extension this summer by the Knicks, a reasonable deal for a star who is in his prime, having just turned 27 years old.

"He's had a number of big games….usually starts with him attacking the rim….If you start off settling, that tends to be who we become. But when he gets aggressive and he's attacking, we're attacking": Thibs on Julius Randle, who led all scorers in the Knicks' Xmas win with 25 pic.twitter.com/lXfWyBzBHD — Knicks Film School (@KnickFilmSkool) December 26, 2021

But Randle got that contract after averaging 24.1 points last year and shooting the ball exceptionally well, making 45.6% of his shots and 41.1% of his 3-pointers. His scoring has dropped considerably and his shooting has been bad: 41.7% from the field and 32.8% from the 3-point line.

Considering that Randle’s career 3-point percentage is 34.0%, last year is looking like a fluke. That makes him tough to trade, especially with the big contract looming, running through 2026.

“You’re married to Julius Randle for the next four seasons, you extended him,” Begley said. If you’re bringing somebody in and moving him out, it’s got to be a top, top player. Last year, Randle was the fulcrum of what the Knicks did, 41 wins, exceeding everyone’s expectations. He has struggled this year, the team has struggled this year and now there are questions about trading him. It’s part of the deal of being an athlete, particularly in New York.”

Is Randle a True Team Leader for the Knicks?

There is also some question about Randle as a leader. When things were going well last season, Randle earned praise. But as this season has failed to get off the ground following a promising 5-1 start, concerns about whether Randle is assertive enough to be the No. 1 player on a team—concerns that were with him throughout his career before last season—have resurfaced.

The Knicks have not been a team that exudes toughness during adversity. Is that on Randle?

“You wonder if the togetherness of that locker room is anywhere near where it was last year,” Begley said, “I keep hearing whispers that it isn’t. You wonder what that means going forward. Talking about trades, his contract is pretty tradeable because of the number that it is at and the idea that, with the next media deal, you think the cap is going to go up a little bit and the contract will look more team-friendly, so that is something to keep an eye on.”