‘Realistic’ Chance Knicks Reunite Luka Doncic With Jalen Brunson Amid Mavs Turmoil

Before joining the New York Knicks this past summer, Jalen Brunson had developed a devastating partnership with Luka Doncic for the Dallas Mavericks.

In recent weeks, there have been rumblings of discontent between Doncic and Dallas, leading some to believe that he could request a trade once the current season reaches its conclusion; however, the chances of that happening are slim.

Nevertheless, should Doncic decide he wants a change of scenery, the chance of reuniting with Brunson in New York could be a tempting notion, especially since the Knicks have enough assets to theoretically entice Dallas to the negotiating table.

Luka Doncic has played in 16 games since the Dallas Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving. The Mavs are 4-12 in those games. Not sure if this indicates the problem is with Kyrie or Luka, but the combo certainly doesn’t seem to work well. pic.twitter.com/urmULbXyUh — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) April 2, 2023

On March 30, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey provided Knicks fans with what the framework of a potential deal could look like:

Knicks Get: Luka Doncic

Mavericks Get: RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and multiple future draft picks

Furthermore, New York would instantly create a new big three with this potential trade by pairing Julius Randle with Brunson and Doncic, which would likely propel the Knickerbockers into the upper echelon of teams in the NBA.

Brunson Is a Selfless Teammate

On March 31, Brunson scored a career-high 48 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers, helping his team further strengthen their position as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference as they played without the injured Randle.

When speaking to the media following the game, Brunson discussed how his teammates and coaching staff were responsible for his performance, as they were putting him in the position to be successful.

“I mean, it’s a credit to my teammates, man,” Brunson said. “They gave me a lot of confidence. My coaching staff gave us a lot of confidence in anything I do on the court. It’s a credit to them… I was just trying to find a way to impact his game. And at first and I got to my spot. So I was able to make a couple of pull-ups in the mid-range, and then the ball kept going in.”

Brunson left the game against Cleveland with 48 points, 4 rebounds, and 9 assists on 56.3% shooting from the field and 58.2% from the perimeter.

Tom Thibodeau Heaps Praise on Jalen Brunson

Knicks fans aren’t the only ones who have been impressed by Brunson’s performances of late, as following New York’s March 29 victory over the Miami Heat, head coach Tom Thibodeau sang his team’s star guard’s praises.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau on Jalen Brunson:

"My thing is, there's no show with Jalen. He's just pure heart, and the leadership is off the charts. I mean, when you dig into the season he's had, when you talk about improving, this guy, he improved 8 points, from 16 points to 24… pic.twitter.com/rUkNLNFX0j — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 30, 2023

“There’s no show with Jalen,” Thibodeau said. “He’s just pure heart, and the leadership is off the charts. I mean, when you dig into the season that he’s had, when you talk about improving, this guy’s gone; he improved eight points. He’s from 16 points to 24 points. He’s, you know, career-high in assists; he’s shooting more threes and shooting them very efficiently. When you look at improvement, you’re looking at, okay, why is this guy, why has he gotten so (much) better? It’s the way he approaches the game. It’s how he works. And he’s not talking about it. You walk in the gym, you’ll see it. There’s no messing around with him. There’s no agendas with him. Just pure-hearted. That’s what I love about him.”

Still, the chances of acquiring Doncic this summer are low; however, if the opportunity does arise, the Knicks will likely position themselves at the front of the line, and Brunson’s presence on their roster could go a long way to aiding their pursuit of the superstar forward.