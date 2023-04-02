‘Over-the-Top Bids’ Could Lead Towards Knicks-Josh Hart Divorce: Analyst

Since joining the New York Knicks at the February 9 trade deadline, Josh Hart has been a revelation, playing a significant role in the team’s recent success and helping them qualify for the postseason.

However, according to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, Hart’s performances for the Knickerbockers could be a problem for New York’s front office, as cap-space teams could look to pry him away during the off-season, when he will be an unrestricted free agent, assuming he opts out of his current deal.

Josh Hart = part of the solution. Charge he drew on Mitchell got him out of the game, and here, just a total dog on this LeVert dribble. All over him, forcing the TO. pic.twitter.com/JrDXlGuztY — Rit Holtzman (@BenRitholtzNBA) April 2, 2023

“Retaining him turns into more of a thinker if over-the-top bids come out of the woodwork,” Favale wrote. “Cap-space squads like Detroit, Houston, Indiana, Orlando, and Utah all have minutes to fill across the 2-3-4 spots, and unlike San Antonio, none of them are inextricably married to multiyear designer downturns.”

Hart, 28, has played 21 games for the Knicks so far, averaging 11 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 63.4% from the field and 57.8% from deep.

Josh Hart Expected to Opt-Out of Current Contract

According to Michael Scotto, who was speaking on a March 9 episode of the HoopsHype podcast, Hart is widely expected to opt out of his current contract in search of a bigger payday.

“Hart has almost a $13 million player option this summer, which he’s expected to decline and become a free agent. But fear not, Knicks fans — Hart loves the fit in New York and the Knicks want to re-sign him in free agency…I don’t see him leaving. I see him getting either a three or four-year deal at some point once he becomes eligible,” Scotto said.

Assuming Hart and New York are both interested in extending his stay with the team, it will be unlikely any cap-space team finds success in their negotiations with the three-and-D wing. The Knicks can offer a significant bench role along with the draw of being part of an ever-improving team with growth aspirations and what projects to be multiple playoff runs in the near future.

Josh Hart Wants to Stay With Knicks

During a March 21 interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Hart discussed his potential free agency this summer and noted that he would like to re-sign with the Knicks, should they hold a similar interest in extending his stay with the franchise.

"Just find a home somewhere where we are valued and really like living there. I would love for it to be New York and hopefully the organization feels the same way." A free agent following this season, Josh Hart wants to stay with the Knicks https://t.co/kc0RLrRsHf pic.twitter.com/XL8E7WniQe — SNY (@SNYtv) March 22, 2023

“I want bigger things for my wife and myself,” Hart said. “Just find a home somewhere where we are valued and really like living there. And I think that can be New York. I would love for it to be New York and hopefully the organization feels the same way. Coming up, this contract is hopefully my biggest one, one where I’m making sure my family’s fully taken care of. So, I’ve also got to take that into account, too.”

The Knicks are currently having one of their best seasons in recent memory and finally look like a team that’s on the right track, so Knicks fans will be hoping the front office sees the value that Hart brings to the rotation and tie him to a new deal at their earliest opportunity.