Donovan Mitchell Sounds off After Knicks Beat Cavs for 3-1 Lead

Jalen Brunson pushed Donovan Mitchell to the edge of another first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs as the New York Knicks smothered the Cleveland Cavaliers star in the second half en route to a 120-93 win on Sunday.

The Knicks can wrap up the series on Wednesday in Game 5 at Cleveland.

Mitchell, who finished with only 11 points, was in a somber mood when he faced the media after Brunson (29 points, six rebounds, six assists) outplayed him again.

“I didn’t show up for my guys,” Mitchell told reporters after the game. “Ultimately, everybody did their job. We had our faults as a group, but ultimately, I didn’t do what I was supposed to do. I take that. I gotta be better.”

The Knicks shackled Mitchell in the second half, limiting the four-time All-Star guard to only two points on 1-of-9 shooting.

“At the start, we’ve got different looks and they threw more [double-team defense] at me in this game than most [of the series],” Mitchell said of what the Knicks did differently against him in Game 4. “I tried to find a way to do a little bit too much, and as I said, I’ll watch the film to be ready for Game 5, but I keep saying this, man, ‘I didn’t show up for my guys.'”

The film will show how Josh Hart and Miles McBride made his life a living hell and how Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle foiled his attacks to the rim in Game 4.

Mitchell finished with a series-low 11 points on 5-of-18 shots. He was 0-for-4 from deep.

Miles McBride Gets Opportunity

Miles “Deuce” McBride got on the loose in Game 4 with Quentin Grimes out with a shoulder injury.

The second-year guard made the most out of his five-minute stint as Josh Hart’s backup, shadowing Donovan Mitchell. He made his lone field goal, a 3-pointer, and grabbed one rebound, but his sticky defense on Mitchell stood out.

McBride did not bite Mitchell’s fake in his first sequence guarding the four-time All-Star. He stood his ground and forced Mitchell to miss a tough finger roll layup.

This defensive sequence by Deuce McBride was phenomenal. Stayed with Mitchell through the pick and forced a difficult shot. Amazing that the 10th guy in the rotation can have this much of an impact pic.twitter.com/1t3A5Thbe2 — Dylan Backer (@DylanBacker_) April 23, 2023

“I’m gonna take every challenge,” McBride told reporters after the game. “I’m not going to back down from anybody. I was fortunate enough to get this chance to go out there and play, and I just want to show what I can do.”

Mitchell couldn’t shake off McBride’s defense.

“He’s the head of the snake,” McBride said of Mitchell. “I just wanted to make sure everybody was locked in on him. Obviously, they have other players that can really make plays, but just cutting him off is gonna start us on the right track.”

Josh Hart Belts out “Don’t Stop Believin'”

Hart was phenomenal on the court in his first playoff start. He enjoyed the Knicks’ win so much that he belted The Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” during their crucial win that encapsulated their team’s improbable playoff run.

Hart stepped up in the starting lineup for the injured Grimes. His imprint was all over the Knicks’ important win that gave them a commanding 3-1 series lead as he delivered 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals while guarding Mitchell.