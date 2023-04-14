Knicks Update Julius Randle’s Status for Game 1 Against Cavs

The New York Knicks announced on Friday that two-time All-Star Julius Randle is questionable to play in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) is questionable for Game 1 at Cleveland. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) April 14, 2023

Randle has yet to be cleared to do full-contact drills, but he has been participating in some of the drills.

But according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Randle will test his left ankle before tip-off with the hopes of playing for the first time since sustaining the injury last March 29 against the Miami Heat.

“Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle (left ankle sprain) is targeting a return vs. the Cavaliers on Saturday. Randle has been steadily improving and plans to test his left ankle prior to gametime before making a final decision on the rejoining lineup for Game 1,” Wojnarowski reported.

Randle is the Knicks’ leading scorer (25.1 points) and rebounder (10 rebounds). He’s also hit 218 3-pointers this season, the second-most in a single season in franchise history.

Against the Cavaliers this season, Randle is averaging 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Mavs Fined for Tanking to Keep ‘Knicks Pick’

The Dallas Mavericks drew a $750,000 fine for their blatant tanking, increasing their chances of keeping their pick from conveying to the Knicks as the final payment for the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

The NBA announced its decision on Friday following an investigation into the Mavericks’ move to rest their stars, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, plus several of their key rotation players while they were still mathematically in contention for a play-in spot.

“The Dallas Mavericks’ decision to restrict key players from fully participating in an elimination game last Friday against Chicago undermined the integrity of our sport,” NBA Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars said in an official statement. “The Mavericks’ actions failed our fans and our league.”

By bowing out with the 10th-best lottery odds, the Mavericks now have a 65.9% chance of keeping their pick, according to Tankathon. The Knicks’ chances of getting the Mavericks’ pick decreased to 19%.

NY Radio Host Pushes for Trae Young Trade

WFAN’s Sal Licata is pushing for the Knicks to do in the offseason — trade for Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young at the expense of former lottery picks and homegrown talents RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin.

“Any time a superstar like that becomes available, it’s natural to bring up the Knicks,” Licata said on his radio show. “I don’t know if it’s realistic or not that the Hawks would consider Trae Young or if the Knicks would give up what it takes to get Trae Young, but I know this: Trae Young would be a megastar in New York.”

“Let’s just say you could swap RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, and some picks. Would that get the job done? Would you do that? I think you have to.”

Young is New York’s Public Enemy No. 1 in the NBA after the flamboyant shooter led the Hawks to a 4-1 conquest of the Knicks in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. But after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals that season, it was all downhill for Young and the Hawks, sparking rumors that the organization is headed for a major shakeup.