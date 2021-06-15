Knicks Land Zach LaVine in Analyst’s ‘Perfect’ Trade Proposal

After falling short against the Atlanta Hawks in their first playoff series since 2013, the New York Knicks are braced for an offseason preceded with heavy anticipation.

With all of Immanuel Quickley, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and RJ Barrett in house, they’ve got the foundations of a winning product moving forward.

It seems a matter of ‘who,’ not ‘if,’ in regards to the Knicks’ plans this offseason.

One name to watch for New York, could be Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, says Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz.

In fact, he thinks the All-Star represents the “perfect” target for the New York Knicks this summer.

Swartz Proposes the Knicks Trade for LaVine

In his latest for Bleacher Report, The Perfect Offseason Trade Target for Every NBA Team, Greg Swartz pinpointed one ideal trade target for each NBA team.

When it came to the New York Knicks, he chose Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

The 26-year old and first-time All-Star is coming off of a seventh season where he averaged a career-high 27.4 points, along with five rebounds, and 4.9 assists.

Swartz’s logic? LaVine’s play being the perfect fit for the bright lights of Madison Square Garden:

LaVine has the type of electric game perfectly suited for Madison Square Garden, and LaVine and RJ Barrett on the wing could become one of the best young duos in the league.

He’s not wrong. LaVine represents one of the best scorers in today’s game, having finished the 2020-2021 season ranked seventh in points per game, and among those seven, third in field goal percentage.

For a New York Knicks offense that finished 26th in points per game, the guard would a breath of life.

But are the Chicago Bulls ready to part ways with their best player?

A LaVine Trade is Unlikely

One thing Greg Swartz didn’t spend too much time mentioning is how unlikely it is that Zach LaVine is available.

Well, he did mention it, albeit briefly:

LaVine is likely considered off limits by the Bulls for now, but his impending free agency and an ever-possible trade request could change things at any time.

The Chicago Bulls are not even months removed from sending two first-round picks along with former lottery pick Wendell Carter Jr. to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Nikola Vucevic.

Team executive Arturas Karnisovas made that trade with LaVine in mind, and he’s not done dealing yet. Chicago’s hoping to form a Big Three this summer, with a number of targets already rumored.

But, as Swartz insists, nothing’s set in stone just yet. And LaVine is walking into the last year of his contract.

If the Bulls can’t get up off of the same path of mediocrity they’ve traveled over the last four years, then it wouldn’t be shocking to see them begin entertaining trade offers for the All-Star.

And the Knicks will be there, ready and willing, with a competitive offer for the guard’s services.

New York could offer Chicago any of Immanuel Quickley, Mitchell Robinson, or Obi Toppin, along with potentially any of the five first-round picks they’ve got over the next three drafts.

Regardless, until the Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine decide to part ways, it’s all conjecture and dreaming to picture him in Madison Square Garden as a member of the New York Knicks.

It would be a perfect fit though. That much cannot be argued.

