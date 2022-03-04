Knicks Linked to 20-Year-Old High-Scoring Floor General

The New York Knicks still have games left to play this season, but things are not looking promising for them if they want to even make the NBA play-in tournament.

It’s still within reach, but they will have to start winning games fast, and there’s really no indication they’ll be able to do that, especially with the lineups they’ve been trotting out there.

Derrick Rose will be back from injury soon, and while he could prove to be the savior New York is looking for, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up too much.

If there is a silver lining to this season, it’s that the Knicks have a chance to get yet another high lottery pick. Coach Tom Thibodeau says Alec Burks is the only option at point guard with Rose out, despite having Miles McBride on the roster, so that will likely be a position that’s looked at through the draft and free agency.

In an early look at the 2022 NBA Draft Big Board, The Athletic’s Fred Katz takes a look at potential options for the Knicks and hones in on Purdue’s Jaden Ivey.

Ivey to the Rescue

The Knicks have been looking for a point guard for years now, and the answer could finally come in the form of a high draft pick.

If the season continues trending in the direction that it is, the Knicks could have their pick from a vast selection of talent. Grabbing Ivey would fill a big hole for the team, and it could be what propels them back into contention.

Ivey is a lot of things, but Katz does note there are concerns about him being a true floor general. He mostly plays the shooting guard spot in college, but his size might force him to play more at the point in the NBA. He’s currently averaging 17.4 points per game in Purdue, so he can score with the best of them.

“He’s as explosive as a guard comes,” Katz writes. “He’s dynamic in transition, something that can show even more at the pro level, especially considering Purdue plays at an intentionally slower pace. But he’s also still learning how to be a “pure point guard” in the old sense of the word.”

If there’s something the Knicks could use, it’s explosiveness because they currently operate at a slow pace with Burks running the show. Obviously, some of that could be chalked up to the fact he’s playing out of position.

When the Knicks play with Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley in the lineup, things speed up a bit, but Thibodeau has liked playing his vets over the youngsters traditionally.

Is Ivey Realistic?

While the Knicks have been bad this season, there have been worse teams and that might take Ivey off the board before New York gets to pick.

Many mock drafts have him going very high, such as this one who has him going to Detroit at number two.

Bleacher Report has him dropping to number four to the Thunder, so the Knicks would have to start losing even more to get that low. If the recent history is anything to go by, then New York might not have any issues doing that.

