Richard Jefferson Picks Knicks-Cavs Series Winner

ormer Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets player Richard Jefferson surprisingly picked the New York Knicks to come out of the first round.

On his podcast Road Trippin’ with another ex-Cavalier and former Knick Channing Frye and Allie Clifton, Jefferson said the Knicks will come out on top against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers in a tight Game 7.

“I think it’s a great matchup in general if everyone is healthy,” said Jefferson, who currently serves as an analyst for ESPN and Yes Network, home of the Nets games. “And I think the Knicks win that in seven [games] in a very, very tight one.”

Frye, who started his career with the Knicks in 2005 and won a championship with the Cavaliers in 2016, was in disbelief. He had to double check with Jefferson if he heard him right, “Hold on, wait! Are you thinking the Knicks are gonna beat the Cavs in the first round of the playoffs?”

Jefferson doubled down on his answer.

“I think they can. I think they can 100%,” Jefferson firmly said.

Jefferson made the Knicks pick assuming Julius Randle will be healthy come the playoffs. Randle will be re-evaluated a few days before the first-round series begins.

“We’re gonna assume Julius Randle, who is an Iron Man-type of guy and he’s not the type of guy who wants to miss the postseason,” Jefferson added. “I don’t care if he’s got to go Willis Reed, God rest his soul. [Randle’s] gonna show up.”

A hobbling Reed inspired the Knicks with a cameo start during Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals en route to the franchise’s first championship. It ended up as one of the most iconic moments in the history of the game.

“Here comes Willis! And the crowd is going wild!” Marv Albert A lifelong Knicks fan, my Dad was at Game 7 of the 1970 Finals. He must’ve played Marv’s radio call for me a million times growing up 🐐 RIP Captain🙏

cc @announcerskeds @edcohensportspic.twitter.com/MHYzLfLqWl — Jack Benjamin (@JackBenjaminPxP) March 21, 2023

If the Cavaliers have the consensus best player of the series in four-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell, Jefferson views Knicks’ 1-2 punch of Randle and Jalen Brunson as the next two most important players.

Jefferson, who won an NBA championship with Cleveland in 2016, also considers RJ Barrett and Caris LeVert as the wildcards for either teams who can swing the series.

But Jefferson believes the Knicks need a healthy Randle as he would give the Cavaliers’ twin towers a tough matchup.

“Randle is a bully down there,” Jefferson said. “That’s gonna be a load for Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.”

Knicks Return to Playoffs as Underdogs

Despite the Knicks winning three of their four meetings with the Cavaliers this season, they enter the first round series as the underdogs.

The Knicks are +150 underdogs to win their first-round series against the Cavaliers, who are the -185 favorites on Draft Kings latest odds as of this writing.

Cleveland owns homecourt advantage but the Knicks have been a good road team all season long. They have the fourth-best road record (24-16) entering Friday’s game against the Pelicans.

The winner between the Knicks and Cavaliers will face either East’s top seed Milwaukee or the eighth seed in the second round.

Knicks Shut Down Mitchell Robinson

The Knicks have decided to rest starting center Mitchell Robinson starting Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Robinson is coming off his best all-around game of the season. He punished the Myles Turner-less Indiana Pacers frontline with 14 points, 16 rebounds and a season-high 7 blocks in the Knicks’ 138-129 victory last Wednesday.