Knicks’ 3 Potential Trade Targets Emerge Aside from Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns remains the hottest name linked to the New York Knicks as they head into the offseason encouraged by their first playoff series win in a decade.

But three more potential offseason targets have already emerged — two have been on the Knicks’ radar, while a rising young player was added to the list, according to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus.

Several NBA sources over the past couple of years have expressed they believe the Knicks will ultimately end up with Karl-Anthony Towns, a CAA client. If so, would the Knicks want to add Towns to complement their top three or send out Randle or Barrett? No one polled expects Brunson to be available, but sourcing was of mixed opinion on what’s next for New York. Other big names suggested as potential Knicks targets include Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma (expected to be a free agent this summer) and OG Anunoby. Generally speaking, the Knicks could be a suitor for the next star who demands a trade.

Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney was the first to report about Towns as the Knicks’ primary trade target.

The Knicks are in great shape to add another key player to their core of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett should they elect to keep them all, owing to their shrewd dealings in the past.

All their top three players are locked in team-friendly deals, especially Brunson, whose salary declines every year. Plus, they have an abundance of intriguing young players, with Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes taking a leap this season and 11 first-round picks over the next seven drafts at their disposal. And lastly, they can use the expiring deal of Derrick Rose and Evan Fournier as salary ballasts in potential big trades.

Will the Knicks Pounce on Washington in Transition?

Beal and Kuzma’s futures in D.C. are in limbo after the Wizards fire Tommy Sheppard as their president and general manager. Nearly three weeks have passed, yet their search for new leadership has been quiet.

Beal is a three-time All-Star who turns 30 next month. Injuries have limited him to a combined 90 games over the past two seasons after averaging a career-high 31.3 points during the 2020-21 season. He re-signed with the Wizards for $251 million over five years last July, that locks him up until at least the 2025-26 season. He has a $57 million player option for the 2026-27 season when he’d be 33.

On the other hand, Kuzma will certainly decline his $13 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent. He is coming off a career season, posting 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. At 27, he is entering his prime years.

The Wizards hold Kuzma’s Bird rights, which will allow them to exceed the salary cap and offer a fifth year, which no other team, including the Knicks, can offer. Given their current finances, they would be limited to a sign-and-trade with the Wizards (without the fifth year) to acquire Kuzma, who played with Randle in Los Angeles.

Will the Raptors Lower Their Asking Price?

Like the Wizards, the Toronto Raptors are in flux after they fired Nick Nurse as their head coach.

Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney reported last month that Anunoby remains in demand, with the Knicks, along with the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans, as the potentials teams who will make a run at the Raptors’ two-way wingman.

The Knicks also registered interest in Anunoby before they turned their season around, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

The Raptors set a high price on Anunoby at the trade deadline, declining the Memphis Grizzlies’ offer of three first-round picks, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

But with Anunoby basically entering next season as an expiring deal, will the Raptors lower their asking price?

Anunoby is set to earn $18.6 million next season, with a $19.9 million player option for the 2024-25 season, which he will undoubtedly decline.