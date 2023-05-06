Knicks’ Listed as ‘Realistic’ Landing Spot For Breakout Former Lottery Pick

If the New York Knicks wish to add some more firepower to their rotation in the upcoming off-season, there will be multiple opportunities to do so.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, a realistic trade option for the Knicks this off-season would be Brooklyn Nets wing Mikal Bridges, who has excelled since being made the team’s primary offensive weapon since joining from the Phoenix Suns as part of the Kevin Durant trade.

“The Nets have a limited window to construct a contender around Bridges, and they might be better off abandoning the idea to stockpile assets instead,” Buckley wrote. “Bridges’ offensive game elevated multiple levels after establishing himself as arguably the Association’s top three-and-D wing. The strides he made as a shot-creator (for himself and his teammates) could allow him to operate as anything between an offensive hop and a well-qualified third option.”

Bridges played in 27 games for the Nets this season, averaging 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting the rock at a 53.1% clip from two-point range and 37.6% clip from deep.

Knicks ‘Lack Assets’ to Land Anthony Davis

Whenever a superstar is rumored to be on the trade block, the Knicks find themselves being pulled into the trade rumors; such is the price to pay for being one of the biggest markets in the league.

However, according to an Eastern Conference executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, one player who the Knicks would be unlikely to acquire, should he become available, is Anthony Davis.

“It would be a big surprise if they put him on the market; let’s make that clear,” The executive said. “But even with his injury history, everyone is going to be interested in AD if they want to move him…The Knicks? Yeah. But again, what is the key piece? Jalen Brunson? Julius Randle? R.J. Barrett? The Lakers are not taking any of that back for AD.”

While Bridges, 26, would make sense in regard to the Knicks’ current timeline, Davis, 30, appears to be on the wrong side of his prime years, making it even more unlikely that the Knickerbockers would engage the Los Angeles Lakers in genuine trade chatter for the superstar big man.

Knicks ‘Monitoring’ Giannis Antetokounmpo

According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Knicks are keeping close tabs on Giannis Antetokoummpo’s situation with the Milwaukee Bucks following their first-round exit from the playoffs and subsequent firing of head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Brian Windhorst asks an important question: Why would Marc Lasry sell the Bucks? 👀 | First Take

“Is Giannis [Antetokounmpo] going to extend? I don’t know. And that uncertainty is what the league is watching right now. The New York Knicks, for example, they got 97% of their attention on the Miami Heat, 3% of their attention on Milwaukee. What’s going on over there,” Windhorst said.