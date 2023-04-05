Obi Toppin’s Future With Knicks in Question: ‘There’s an Expiration Date’

The New York Knicks may be without star big man Julius Randle for the next several weeks as he continues to recover from a right ankle sprain, but third-year power forward Obi Toppin has seemingly done a nice job of filling in during his absence.

Since Randle’s injury, Tom Thibodeau’s club has gone undefeated while opposing stars such as Donovan Mitchell have suggested the team with the 25-year-old stationed in the first-five lineup is more challenging to keep up with.

However, despite his increased role within the rotation, his status as a starter will be short-lived, as it directly correlates with Randle’s availability. Unfortunately, some also seem to believe that his tenure with the Knicks may also be running out of time, as ESPN’s Zach Lowe recently made the claim that there’s an “expiration date” for his role in New York.

“You just sort of know how these things go. Obi’s a high draft pick, a talented young player. At some point there’s an expiration date on playing two six-minute shifts where you get a couple threes and you come out of the game,” Lowe said regarding Obi Toppin’s general role with the Knicks. “There’s just an expiration date on that.”

“At some point there’s an expiration date on playing two six-minute shifts where you get to take a couple threes & you come out of the game.” – @ZachLowe_NBA on Obi Toppin Zach & @JCMacriNBA talk Knicks, Toppin, Cavs & more on The Putback. Full show here: https://t.co/Oce8tCmB7R pic.twitter.com/uTpFBwLZcu — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 5, 2023

Lowe would continue by noting that while the Knicks and Obi Toppin may not be heading toward a split this coming season, eventually, the belief is that, be it by means of trade or free agency, the two parties will more than likely wind up parting ways.

Prior to taking over the starting four spot for New York, the 2020 lottery pick was amid a regression season, as his numbers dipped virtually all across the board when compared to last year, though many attribute his lacking production to his minuscule share of minutes.

Overall, through 64 games played Toppin has posted averages of 6.6 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 43.1% shooting from the floor and 33.5% shooting from deep.

Obi Toppin Has Shined When Starting for Knicks

Throughout his tenure with the Knicks, Obi Toppin has struggled mightily to come across consistent playing time. For his career to date, he boasts per-game averages of 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds on 48.9% shooting from the floor and 33.5% shooting from deep.

Generally speaking, for a former eighth overall selection, such numbers could be argued as being rather underwhelming.

However, periodically during his career, he has made his way into the starting lineup where he has shown his true potential.

In 12 total starts, Toppin finds himself sporting tremendous averages 19.7 points and 6.0 rebounds on 58.1% shooting from the floor and 44.6% shooting from deep.

THIS SEQUENCE FROM OBI TOPPIN 🔥🔥 SEASON-HIGH 21 POINTS NOW pic.twitter.com/Q833WKLLYQ — x – KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) April 3, 2023

Alas, despite his tremendous production in an increased role, he remains trapped behind the likes of Julius Randle on the depth chart with no true end to such a scenario in sight.

The big man’s potential has certainly been made evident throughout his time in the league, which has directly resulted in rival teams inquiring about his availability, albeit to no avail.

While Obi Toppin finds himself serving as a low-usage reserve for the time being, eventually, those like Zach Lowe are under the impression that he’ll end up getting his chance as a focal point within a rotation.

Sadly, it does not appear that the Knicks will be the ones to give him such an opportunity.

Knicks Coach Issues Statement on Jalen Brunson

In his first season with the organization, point guard Jalen Brunson seemingly has already gone on to outplay his current four-year, $104 million deal he signed with New York last summer.

Recently seen singing his praise for his efforts on the year was head coach Tom Thibodeau, who, during a media session held on Tuesday, noted that he “couldn’t ask for anything more” than what the 26-year-old has already provided.

“I think the impact that he’s made has been terrific and I think that if you really dig into his numbers you’ll see how much he’s improved,” Thibodeau said. “He’s made a quantum leap this year…he has all the attributes that you value…and he always puts the team first.”

JALEN BRUNSON CAREER NIGHT 🗣️ 48 PTS (career-high)

4 REB

9 AST

7 3PM

W pic.twitter.com/PK6km61gRN — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2023

Through 68 games played, registering 35.0 minutes per night the fifth-year veteran is posting career-best averages of 24.0 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.6% from distance.